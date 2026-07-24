Thrissur: In a major step towards strengthening prison security, the Kerala Prisons Department is launching a pilot project to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance drones at Viyyur Central Prison in Thrissur. The trial flight and live demonstration will shortly be held in the presence of Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. If the pilot project proves successful, the system is expected to be expanded to prisons across Kerala.

The AI-enabled drone has been designed to enhance surveillance both inside the prison and across its perimeter. Equipped with advanced capabilities such as facial recognition, headcount estimation, detection of objects buried underground, and identification of unauthorised drones or other flying objects, the system is aimed at significantly improving prison security.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to prison authorities, the technology will not only help prevent prison escape attempts but also enable continuous monitoring of the entire prison perimeter, reducing reliance on manual patrols.

The project has been developed in collaboration with the Federation of Aero Space Engineers and Robotic Inventions (FAERI), a voluntary technology organisation. FAERI's drone systems are already being deployed for surveillance and crowd management during the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today's exercise is a trial flight of the AI-based drone. Once the pilot is successful, we intend to deploy it effectively based on the government's decision. The drone is equipped with facial recognition, headcount estimation, underground object detection, and the ability to identify other drones, among several advanced features," said Prisons DGP S Sreejith IPS.