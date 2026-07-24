Key events in Kerala today: Anti-drug campaign, Lokayukta sitting, painting exhibition on June 24
In Kerala, various events occurred: an anti-drug gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, a medical aid scheme inauguration and a women's conclave in Kochi, and a football tournament in Kozhikode, alongside cultural performances and exhibitions across locations.
In Kerala, various events occurred: an anti-drug gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, a medical aid scheme inauguration and a women's conclave in Kochi, and a football tournament in Kozhikode, alongside cultural performances and exhibitions across locations.
In Kerala, various events occurred: an anti-drug gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, a medical aid scheme inauguration and a women's conclave in Kochi, and a football tournament in Kozhikode, alongside cultural performances and exhibitions across locations.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Mar Dioscorus Pharmacy College, Sreekaryam: Orthodox Christian Youth Movement's anti-drug gathering in solidarity with 'Operation Thoofan'. Inaugurated by Minister M. Liju. 11:00 am
- Museum Hall: Inauguration of the Kerala Chitrakala Parishath Medical Aid Scheme. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 5:00 pm
- YMCA Hall: NRI Council's Vidya Jyothi Award presentation. Minister C P John. 2:30 pm
- Press Club TNG Hall: Formation meeting of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club Diamond Jubilee Reception Committee. 4:00 pm
- Marian College of Architecture, Menamkulam: Seminar on 'Conservation and Challenges of Heritage Monuments'. 10:00 am
- Press Club PCS Hall: 'Babu Kuzhimattom – Fifty Years of Writing' tribute event. Deputy Speaker Shanimol Usman, M.M. Hassan. 4:30 pm
- Press Club PCS Hall: Formation meeting of the ISKCON Reception Committee. 5:30 pm
- Palayam LMS Compound: Onam Khadi Mela. 10:00 am
- Joint Council Hall: Table Talk organised by Naastik Nation. 5:00 pm
- Margi Natyagriham, Kottaykkakam: Thoranayudham Kathakali, Part Two. 5:30 pm
- Chala Sabhavathi Kovil: Musical Offering by Navarasam Sangeetha Sabha. 6:00 pm
- Statue YMCA Hall: Exhibition of Bengal New Rang Mahal Textiles. 10:00 am
- Windsor Rajadhani, ambalamukku: Release of a collection of poems and stories by Parvathy Anil. 3:30 pm
Kottayam
- Kottayam PWD Mini Conference Hall: Lokayukta Sitting. 10:30 am
- St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Mooledom: Meditation Session led by Fr Joji Varghese Vadassery. 10:30 am
- Puthenangadi Kurishupally: Friday Meditation. Holy Mass – 7:15 am, Devotional Music Service – 10:30 am, Meditation led by Fr. Geevarghese Mathew, Noon Prayers, and Kanji Nercha (gruel offering) – 11:00 am.
Kochi
- Chavara Cultural Centre: ID Kochi Dance Festival, organised jointly by All India Dancers Association, Natyashala, and Chavara Cultural Centre. 8:30 am
- Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Sciences, Kakkanad: Rajagiri Knowledge Summit. 9:30 am
- Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Art Exhibition by students of Pondicherry Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam College. 11:00 am
- Ernakulam Town Hall: 'Hope Against Drugs' Anti-Drug Awareness Program, organised by Rotary District 3205 in collaboration with the Home Department. Inaugurated by Minister Ramesh Chennithala. 3:00 pm
- St. Teresa's College: Inauguration of 'Janani 2026' National Women's Conclave, organised by Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam International Foundation. Inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. 4:00 pm
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam performances, organised by Edappally Nrithaswadhaka Sadass (Edappally Dance Enthusiasts' Forum). 6:30 pm
- Ernakulam Shiva Temple: Ramayana Month Observance. Dance Performance by Sreelakshmi School of Dance. 6:30 pm
- Pallikkavu Devi Temple, Vaduthala: Ramayana Month Observance. Bhagavat Seva (Divine Service). 7:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Address Turf, Cheruvannur: Tekkepuram Pravasi Football Association Elesto Teffa Football Tournament. 8:00 am
- Town Hall: Singing Competition organised by the Musicians' Social Welfare Cooperative Society. 9:00 am
- Hotel East Avenue, Nadakkavu: Inauguration of a Loan Fair and Awareness Seminar, organised by the State Minorities Development Finance Corporation. Inaugurated by Nixon Mathoor, General Manager, National Minorities Development Finance Corporation. 9:30 am
- Thayyil Pooja Store and Gift House: Book Fair. 10:00 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition organised by Chintha Raveendran Foundation. 11:00 am
- Near New Bus Stand: Solidarity event for 'Operation Thoofan', organised by District Sarvodaya Mandal. Inaugurated by Arsu. 4:00 pm
- Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Courtyard, Sweet Meat Street: District-level inauguration of the Onam Khadi Mela, organised by Kozhikode Sarvodaya Sangh and Khadi Gramodyog Emporium, and inauguration of the Khadi Supermarket. Minister A P Anilkumar. 5:00 pm
- Sanmargadarshini Reading Room Hall, Gandhi Road: S Janaki Commemoration. 5:30 pm