In Kerala, various events occurred: an anti-drug gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, a medical aid scheme inauguration and a women's conclave in Kochi, and a football tournament in Kozhikode, alongside cultural performances and exhibitions across locations.

In Kerala, various events occurred: an anti-drug gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, a medical aid scheme inauguration and a women's conclave in Kochi, and a football tournament in Kozhikode, alongside cultural performances and exhibitions across locations.

In Kerala, various events occurred: an anti-drug gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, a medical aid scheme inauguration and a women's conclave in Kochi, and a football tournament in Kozhikode, alongside cultural performances and exhibitions across locations.