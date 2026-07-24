In Kerala, various events occurred: an anti-drug gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, a medical aid scheme inauguration and a women's conclave in Kochi, and a football tournament in Kozhikode, alongside cultural performances and exhibitions across locations.

In Kerala, various events occurred: an anti-drug gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, a medical aid scheme inauguration and a women's conclave in Kochi, and a football tournament in Kozhikode, alongside cultural performances and exhibitions across locations.

In Kerala, various events occurred: an anti-drug gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, a medical aid scheme inauguration and a women's conclave in Kochi, and a football tournament in Kozhikode, alongside cultural performances and exhibitions across locations.

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Mar Dioscorus Pharmacy College, Sreekaryam: Orthodox Christian Youth Movement's anti-drug gathering in solidarity with 'Operation Thoofan'. Inaugurated by Minister M. Liju. 11:00 am
  • Museum Hall: Inauguration of the Kerala Chitrakala Parishath Medical Aid Scheme. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 5:00 pm
  • YMCA Hall: NRI Council's Vidya Jyothi Award presentation. Minister C P John. 2:30 pm
  • Press Club TNG Hall: Formation meeting of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club Diamond Jubilee Reception Committee. 4:00 pm
  • Marian College of Architecture, Menamkulam: Seminar on 'Conservation and Challenges of Heritage Monuments'. 10:00 am
  • Press Club PCS Hall: 'Babu Kuzhimattom – Fifty Years of Writing' tribute event. Deputy Speaker Shanimol Usman, M.M. Hassan. 4:30 pm
  • Press Club PCS Hall: Formation meeting of the ISKCON Reception Committee. 5:30 pm
  • Palayam LMS Compound: Onam Khadi Mela. 10:00 am
  • Joint Council Hall: Table Talk organised by Naastik Nation. 5:00 pm
  • Margi Natyagriham, Kottaykkakam: Thoranayudham Kathakali, Part Two. 5:30 pm
  • Chala Sabhavathi Kovil: Musical Offering by Navarasam Sangeetha Sabha. 6:00 pm
  • Statue YMCA Hall: Exhibition of Bengal New Rang Mahal Textiles. 10:00 am
  • Windsor Rajadhani, ambalamukku: Release of a collection of poems and stories by Parvathy Anil. 3:30 pm

Kottayam

  • Kottayam PWD Mini Conference Hall: Lokayukta Sitting. 10:30 am
  • St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Mooledom: Meditation Session led by Fr Joji Varghese Vadassery. 10:30 am
  • Puthenangadi Kurishupally: Friday Meditation. Holy Mass – 7:15 am, Devotional Music Service – 10:30 am, Meditation led by Fr. Geevarghese Mathew, Noon Prayers, and Kanji Nercha (gruel offering) – 11:00 am.
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Kochi

  • Chavara Cultural Centre: ID Kochi Dance Festival, organised jointly by All India Dancers Association, Natyashala, and Chavara Cultural Centre. 8:30 am
  • Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Sciences, Kakkanad: Rajagiri Knowledge Summit. 9:30 am
  • Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Art Exhibition by students of Pondicherry Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam College. 11:00 am
  • Ernakulam Town Hall: 'Hope Against Drugs' Anti-Drug Awareness Program, organised by Rotary District 3205 in collaboration with the Home Department. Inaugurated by Minister Ramesh Chennithala. 3:00 pm
  • St. Teresa's College: Inauguration of 'Janani 2026' National Women's Conclave, organised by Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam International Foundation. Inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. 4:00 pm
  • Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam performances, organised by Edappally Nrithaswadhaka Sadass (Edappally Dance Enthusiasts' Forum). 6:30 pm
  • Ernakulam Shiva Temple: Ramayana Month Observance. Dance Performance by Sreelakshmi School of Dance. 6:30 pm
  • Pallikkavu Devi Temple, Vaduthala: Ramayana Month Observance. Bhagavat Seva (Divine Service). 7:00 pm

Kozhikode

  • Address Turf, Cheruvannur: Tekkepuram Pravasi Football Association Elesto Teffa Football Tournament. 8:00 am
  • Town Hall: Singing Competition organised by the Musicians' Social Welfare Cooperative Society. 9:00 am
  • Hotel East Avenue, Nadakkavu: Inauguration of a Loan Fair and Awareness Seminar, organised by the State Minorities Development Finance Corporation. Inaugurated by Nixon Mathoor, General Manager, National Minorities Development Finance Corporation. 9:30 am
  • Thayyil Pooja Store and Gift House: Book Fair. 10:00 am
  • Academy Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition organised by Chintha Raveendran Foundation. 11:00 am
  • Near New Bus Stand: Solidarity event for 'Operation Thoofan', organised by District Sarvodaya Mandal. Inaugurated by Arsu. 4:00 pm
  • Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Courtyard, Sweet Meat Street: District-level inauguration of the Onam Khadi Mela, organised by Kozhikode Sarvodaya Sangh and Khadi Gramodyog Emporium, and inauguration of the Khadi Supermarket. Minister A P Anilkumar. 5:00 pm
  • Sanmargadarshini Reading Room Hall, Gandhi Road: S Janaki Commemoration. 5:30 pm
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