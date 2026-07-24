A 52-year-old tuition teacher was arrested in Thrissur on charges of sexually abusing three minor girls who attended classes at his tuition centre. The accused, Noushad, a native of Choondal near Kunnamkulam, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

According to Kunnamkulam police, the alleged abuse occurred while the girls were attending tuition classes at the accused's residence, where he operated a tuition centre.

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The incidents came to light after the girls' relatives noticed changes in their behaviour and questioned them. The children then disclosed the abuse, following which a complaint was lodged with the Kunnamkulam Police.

Police recorded the survivors' statements before taking Noushad into custody. Further investigation is on.