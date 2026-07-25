Key events in Kerala today: Kathakali performance, blood donation camp, dance festival on July 25
Across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, numerous events are scheduled, including cultural programmes, workshops, health camps, and sports.
Across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, numerous events are scheduled, including cultural programmes, workshops, health camps, and sports.
Across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, numerous events are scheduled, including cultural programmes, workshops, health camps, and sports.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Punnan Road Centre for Advanced Legal Studies and Research: Clee Milat Research Mentoring Program - 11:30 am
- College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram: Annual Alumni Meet - 9:00 am
- CSI Women's Centre Auditorium, Palayam LMS Compound: Kathaa Theatres presents 'Yaakobinte Makan Joseph' (Joseph, Son of Jacob) Play - 6:30 pm
- Pattom Mundassery Hall: Pattom Mundassery Foundation presents a discussion on 'New Media, Individual, and Society' - 10:00 am
- Press Club PCS Hall: Coastal Land Protection Forum State Committee presents a state-level workshop on 'Kerala Budget and Coastal Communities,' featuring N.K. Premachandran MP and M. Vincent MLA - 2:00 pm
- Hotel Poornam Auditorium: Confederation of Residents' Associations (CORA) presents a Civic Rights Convention - 5:30 pm
- Kottayakkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Dhrishyavedi presents Kathakali 'Subhadraharanam' - 5:00 pm
- Ayyankali Hall: Abhijith Foundation presents the 11th Abhijith Commemoration, attended by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan - 3:30 pm
- Bharat Bhavan: Prem Nazir Suhrith Samithi presents Rangoli Mehfil Night - 6:00 pm
- Palayam LMS Compound: Onam Khadi Fair - 10:00 am
- Chala Sabhavathi Kovil: Navarasam Sangeetha Sabha presents Sangeetharchana (Musical Offering) - 6:00 pm
- Statue YMCA Hall: Bengal New Rang Mahal Garments Exhibition - 10:00 am
- Prof N Krishna Pillai Foundation Hall: Book Launch of Geetha Kavalam's 'Snehaaksharangal,' inaugurated by R. Ramachandran Nair - 4:00 pm
Kottayam
- Kottayam Collectorate Courtyard: 'Run for Life – Say No to Drugs' Mini Marathon Flag-off, Anti-drug Pledge, and Message. Principal District Judge K. Sanil Kumar and Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to attend - 6:30 am
- CMS College Great Hall: District-level inauguration of Health Minister's Public Outreach Program 'Kayakalpam.' Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Minister K. Muraleedharan, and Minister Mons Joseph to attend - 9:30 am
- MD Seminary Higher Secondary School Auditorium: Inauguration of 'Jeeva Dyuthi' Blood Donation Camp and Orientation, by NSS State Program Coordinator Dr. S. Santhosh Kumar - 10:00 am
- District Planning Committee Secretariat Conference Hall: District Development Committee Meeting - 11:00 am
- Children's Library Ragam Hall: Kuttipattukootam (Children's Singing Group) Program - 2:30 pm
- Darshana Cultural Centre: Darshana Poets' Meet, featuring poetry recitation and appreciation - 3:00 pm
- Children's Library Hall: Nithya Chaithanya Foundation Workers' Meeting - 4:00 pm
- Bible Society Hall: Employees and Professionals Prayer Fellowship presents a Word Proclamation Conference, with Evg. M.C. Kurian and Br. Joseph Punnoose - 4:00 pm
- Thirunakkara Gandhi Square: Kerala Youth Front (M) 'Yuvaravam' protest gathering and musical evening, expressing solidarity with student and youth protests in Delhi. Inaugurated by Kerala Congress (M) Chairman Jose K. Mani MP - 5:30 pm
- Ebenezer Hall, near Kollad Boat Jetty Junction: Free Dental Check-up and Treatment Camp - 9:30 am
- Panachikkad Panchayat Hall: Inauguration of Felicitation Ceremony for High Achievers, by District Panchayat President Joshi Philip and Panchayat President P.C. Benjamin - 2:00 pm
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Kochi
- Amrita Hospital B Block Auditorium: 'Operation Toofan The Narco Hunt' Anti-Drug Awareness Program, featuring Minister Ramesh Chennithala, Justice Devan Ramachandran, and Swami Poornanandapuri - 10:30 am
- Thevara Sacred Heart College: Heartian Women's Health Summit Valedictory Session and various other sessions - 10:00 am
- Edappally Gayatri Kalyanamandapam: Edappally Brahmana Samajam presents Bhajanotsavam and Rukmini Panduranga Kalyana Mahotsavam - 8:30 am
- Gangotri Kalyanamandapam: Samajika Sadbhavana Yogam (Community Goodwill Meet) - 10:30 am
- Theosophical Society, Pallimukku, Ernakulam: Study Session on Theosophy - 4:00 pm
- Kakkanad Kerala Bank Auditorium: Kerala Co-operative Employees Union Ernakulam District Committee organises a Seminar and Farewell Ceremony - 3:00 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Paper Presentation on Villar Vettath Royal Dynasty and Book Launch, by Minister Anoop Jacob - 4:00 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre: AIDA Dance Festival - 8:30 pm. Performances of Mohiniyattam, Bharatanatyam, and Keralanadanam - 7:00 pm.
- Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Inauguration of 'A Place Called Tomorrow' Exhibition - 11:00 am. Pondicherry Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam College Art Exhibition - 11:00 am.
- Ernakulam Shiva Temple: Cultural programs in connection with Ramayana Masam (Ramayana Month) observance – Devotional Music Concert by Classic Tone - 6:30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Edappally Kathakali Aswadaka Sadass (Kathakali Appreciation Forum) presents Kathakali 'Ahalyamoksham' - 6:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Courtyard, Sweet Street (Mithai Theruvu): Kozhikode Sarvodaya Sangham and Khadi Gramodyog Emporium's Onam Khadi Fair - 10:00 am
- Town Hall: Chintha Raveendran Foundation presents Chintha Raveendran Commemoration Meeting and Chintha Raveendran Award Presentation, featuring journalist N. Ram - 10:00 am
- DCC Office: Senior Citizens Congress District Convention inauguration by K. Praveen Kumar MLA - 10:00 am
- Karaparamba Govt. Higher Secondary School: Co-Earth Foundation organises the National Co-Earth Conclave, with Manas Chakrabarthy, former Governing Body Member of Doon School - 10:00 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Chintha Raveendran Foundation presents a Painting Exhibition - 11:00 am
- Nalanda: Kozhikode Film Collective organises Jayan Birthday Remembrance and Award Presentation, inaugurated by scriptwriter Shatrughnan - 5:00 pm
- Edakkad Yoga Centre: Team Yoga's Haritha Bhavanam (Green Home) Project inaugurated by Deputy Mayor S. Jayashree - 5:30 pm
- Purakkattiri Turf Ground: Kalarithara Ahmed Memorial Football Tournament inauguration by Minister T. Siddique - 4:00 pm
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