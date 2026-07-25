Across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, numerous events are scheduled, including cultural programmes, workshops, health camps, and sports.

Across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, numerous events are scheduled, including cultural programmes, workshops, health camps, and sports.

Across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, numerous events are scheduled, including cultural programmes, workshops, health camps, and sports.