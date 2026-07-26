The Kerala government has ordered the capture of KM1, the rogue tusker that has repeatedly strayed into Aralam Farm and nearby rehabilitation colonies in Kannur, triggering fear among residents. After being tranquilised, the elephant will be fitted with a radio collar and released into its natural habitat away from human settlements, Minister for Electricity, Environment and Parliamentary Affairs Sunny Joseph said.

The minister said the Chief Wildlife Warden had granted permission for the operation under Section 11(1)(a) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, adding that the urgency of the matter had been brought to the attention of the Forest Minister.

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The tusker has been regularly entering inhabited areas in Aralam, damaging houses, agricultural land and other property. The capture and relocation will be carried out in accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). Officials said the radio collar would be fitted in a manner that minimises stress on the animal, allowing its movements to be monitored after release.

According to the department, the elephant frequently breaches barriers installed along the forest boundary before venturing into residential areas. It has also been involved in attacks on vehicles and has repeatedly caused significant damage to crops and property. KM1 is the largest tusker in the herd that has been entering the Aralam region since 2008.

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Officials also linked the elephant to the fatal attack on Aneesh, who was killed at Aralam in the early hours of February 27, 2026. Footprints collected from the site were examined and confirmed to belong to KM1.

Under the government order, the mission will be supervised by the Chief Conservator of Forests, Northern Circle, Kannur. The Kannur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) will coordinate the operation, while the Chief Forest Veterinary Officer and the Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer, Kannur, will assist in carrying out the mission.