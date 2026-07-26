Key events in Kerala today: Dance performace, literary awards, khadi exhibition on July 26
Across Kerala, events range from ministerial inaugurations and cultural celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram, to award presentations and health camps in Kollam and Kottayam, and a diverse array of gatherings in Kochi and Kozhikode.
Across Kerala, events range from ministerial inaugurations and cultural celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram, to award presentations and health camps in Kollam and Kottayam, and a diverse array of gatherings in Kochi and Kozhikode.
Across Kerala, events range from ministerial inaugurations and cultural celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram, to award presentations and health camps in Kollam and Kottayam, and a diverse array of gatherings in Kochi and Kozhikode.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Hotel SP Grand Days: Kerala Govt. Homoeo Medical Officers' Association Diamond Jubilee Celebration. Inaugurated by Minister K Muraleedharan at 10:30 am.
- Kuravankonam Junction: Pattom Thanu Pillai Commemoration Meeting. Inaugurated by Minister K. Muraleedharan at 9:00 am.
- Palayam Ayyankali Hall: Jayan Birthday Celebration by Jayan Art and Cultural Forum. Inaugurated by Minister K Muraleedharan at 6:00 pm.
- Statue Thainad Hall: Monthly meeting of M Type Writers at 4:00 pm.
- Statue Punnen Road, Centre for Advanced Legal Studies and Research: CLIMILAT Research Mentoring Program at 10:00 am.
- Thycaud Sangeetha College Auditorium: "Nritham Samam" (Dance Samam), a dance program organised by Upasana Academy USA in association with members of Soorya at 6:45 pm.
- Palayam LMS Compound: Onam Khadi Mela, organised by Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board in collaboration with recognized Khadi institutions at 10:00 am.
- Statue YMCA Hall: Bengal New Rangmahal Saree Exhibition and Sale at 10:00 am.
- Muttakkad CSI Church: South Kerala Diocese Christian Education Committee Convention at 6:30 pm.
- Kurakkada Tagore Library: Vayalar Smrithi Sayahnam (Vayalar Remembrance Evening) organised by Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust at 5:30 pm.
- Alakapuri Auditorium: Kuchipudi performance by Ananda Dance Theatre at 5:30 pm.
Kollam
- Karbala VNSS Nursing College Ground, Kollam: Reception for Padmabhushan awardee and SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan at 3:00 pm.
- Kollam Press Club Hall: Thevarthottam Sukumaran Commemoration and Award Presentation at 3:30 pm.
- Olayil Depot Purayidam, Vets Villa: Annual Meeting, Educational Award Distribution, and Study Material Distribution by Kudumbi Seva Sangham Thevalli Branch at 9:00 am.
- Kadappakkada Sports Club: T P Padmanabhan Achari Memorial Literary Award Presentation at 2:00 pm.
- Kalluvathukkal UP School: Free Eye Treatment Camp and Cataract Surgery by Samudra Charitable Trust at 7:00 am.
Kottayam
- Vadavathoor St Stephen's Marthoma Parish Hall: Reception for Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Nattakom Suresh MLA by the residents of Vijayapuram. Inaugurated by Former Minister K.C. Joseph at 5:00 pm.
- Kottayam Children's Library Auditorium: Word Ministry and Healing Service by Prarthanalaya International Ministry. Led by Rev. Raji Shaji at 11:00 am.
- Kottayam Mar Eliya Cathedral: Feast of St. Elijah the Prophet. Morning Prayer at 7:00 am, Holy Mass by Fr. Sony V. Mani, procession via KK Road around Baselios College Junction's 'Kurishinthotti' (wayside cross), 'Kaimuthu' (kissing of the cross/relic), and 'Nerchavilambu' (distribution of votive offerings) at 8:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Children's Library Hall: Sangeetha Sadassu (Musical Gathering) by Ranjini Sangeetha Sabha at 5:30 pm.
- Puthuppally Akamkunnu Prathibha Club Hall: Meeting of Residence Association representatives from Puthuppally Grama Panchayat at 3:00 pm.
- Kumaranalloor No. 777 NSS Karayogam Hall: Annual General Meeting with NSS Taluk Union President B. Gopakumar at 9:30 am.
- Thellakom Chaithanya Hall: IPSO State Camp. General Discussion at 9:00 am, Cuban Solidarity Conference with M A Baby at 9:30 am, General Discussion at 12:30 pm.
Kochi
- Kadavanthra Devi Temple: Ashtadravya Ganapathi Homam at 6:00 am, Niramala at 6:00 pm.
- Edappally Gayathri Kalyana Mandapam: Edappally Brahmana Samajam Bhajanoltsavam and Ragumai Panduranga Kalyana Utsavam. Unchavrithi at 7:30 am, Harikeerthana Recitation at 9:30 am, Deeparadhana, Prasadavitharanam (distribution of offerings), and Samaradhana at 1:00 pm.
- Palarivattom POC Auditorium: "Blessed Mother Eliswa Chavittunadakam" (a traditional dance-drama), presented by Pallippuram St. Rookies Nritha Kalabhavan, under the aegis of KCBC Media Commission at 6:00 pm.
- Vaduthala Sasthri Road, K N Anil Kumar's Residence: Book discussion by Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham Vaduthala Unit PG Reading Group – on P V Shajikumar's 'Marana Vamsham' at 6:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Changampuzha Cultural Centre – Aksharashloka Sadassu (Poetic Recitation Assembly) at 3:00 pm, EDRAK Palarivattom Regional Family Gathering at 6:00 pm.
- Kalamassery CUSAT Management Studies Hall: Workshop for library workers by the District Library Council, as a prelude to the National Poetry Festival organised in September. Led by Dr. Dharmaraj Adat at 9:30 am.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: IDA Nrithotsavam (Dance Festival) at 8:30 am.
- Jawahar Nagar Terapath Bhavan: Blood Donation Camp by Maheshwari Community, as part of Kargil Vijay Diwas Commemoration at 9:00 am.
- Vyttila Kunnara Park: "Pranamam to S. Janaki" (Tribute to S. Janaki) – by Rasikapriya Music Kochi at 4:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Mananchira Square Gateway: Bike Rally Flag-off as part of Malabar River Festival, by K. Jayanth MLA at 7:30 am.
- Westhill Garudankulam Park War Memorial: Wreath laying ceremony by the National Ex-servicemen Coordination District Committee, with Mayor O. Sadasivan, as part of Kargil War Victory Day at 9:00 am.
- East Hill Kendriya Vidyalaya: Homage to Kargil martyrs, including Captain P.V. Vikram, by Calicut Midtown Rotary Club at 9:00 am.
- Crown Theatre: Premiere screening of 'Kumaran', a short film directed by K.R. Rajesh, which has received recognition at several international film festivals. Inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadasivan at 9:00 am.
- Regional Science Centre Auditorium: Inter-school Quiz Competition organised by Eagles, an ex-servicemen's organisation, in collaboration with the Regional Science Centre at 9:00 am.
- Thali Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam: Bhagavad Gita Chanting Competition organised by the Women's Indian Association at 9:30 am.
- Elathur GMLP School: Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union Elathur Unit Membership Convention.
- Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Premises: Onam Khadi Mela organised by Kozhikode Sarvodaya Sangham and Khadi Gramodyog Emporium at 10:00 am.
- CITU District Committee Office: District Conference of KPNTHU (CITU), an organisation of pottery manufacturers. Inaugurated by CITU District President Mampatta Sreedharan at 10:00 am.
- Academy Arts Gallery: Painting Exhibition organised by Chintha Raveendran Foundation at 11:00 am.
- Kunnamangalam IIM: Management Development Program for CA rank holders, organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at 1:00 pm.
- Palath Aduvarakkal Thazham Al-Manar Islahi Centre: Campaign inauguration and award presentation organised by ISM Narikkuni West Mandal. Inaugurated by Vidya Balakrishnan MLA at 2:00 pm.
- East Nadakkavu Govt. UP School: Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union Eranjipalam Unit Convention at 2:30 pm.
- Parambil Ideal School: Disease prevention awareness class and felicitation of high achievers, organised by Parambil Madhuram Ayalpakka Vedi at 3:00 pm.
- Palayam Imperial Auditorium: Kerala Lottery Agent Association District Conference at 3:00 pm.
- K P Kesava Menon Hall: Gospel Meeting by Kolenchery Calvary Prayer Fellowship – Dr. Jiji K. Joseph at 3:00 pm.
- Meenchantha Sreeramakrishna Ashram: Balavivekam Class (Children's Wisdom Class) organised by Sreeramakrishna Mission at 3:30 pm.
- Cheruvannur Address Turf Ground: Elsto Teffa Football Tournament Final at 3:30 pm.
- Town Hall: Condolence meeting by citizens on the demise of T.P.M. Sahir, State Secretariat Member of Muslim League and former MLA, at 4:00 pm.
- Near Kuthiravattom Deshaposhini Vayanashala (Library): Health Awareness Camp and Karkidaka Fest organised by Kuthiravattom East Residents Association at 4:00 pm.
- OISCA Youth Centre: Felicitation for Dr. Arsu, who has completed 50 years in writing and authored over a hundred books, organised jointly by Indian Youth Association and OISCA. Inaugurated by K. Baijunath, Judicial Member of the State Human Rights Commission, at 4:00 pm.
- Naduvattom Uravu Chitrakala Vidyalaya (Art School): Felicitation for students by Uravu Samskarika Vedi (Cultural Forum) at 4:00 pm.
- Atholi Ottampalam Priyadarshini Granthalayam (Library): Honouring of talents, featuring writer Mohanan Puthiyottil at 4:00 pm.
- Idiyangara Yuvashahiti Samajam Hall: Awareness class and screening test for memory loss disease, organised by Yuvatharang, Dementia India Alliance, and MHAT at 4:15 pm.
- Mukkadar Ciasco ITI Hall: Seminar on 'Is Suicide a Mental Illness?' organised by the Health Organisation for Psychiatric Patients at 4:30 pm.
- Elathur Chettikulam Seetharam ALP School: Happy Family Program Class organised by Elathur Prajapita Brahmakumaris Eeshwareeya Vidyalaya at 4:30 pm.
- Kadalundi ISM Hall: Fire Safety Awareness program organised by Mathruka Residents Association at 5:00 pm.
- Art of Living Thali Gnana Kshetram: Satsang (spiritual gathering) and Jnana Prabhashanam (discourse on knowledge) at 5:00 pm.
- Kadalundi Poocherikunnu Mithunam: S Janaki Ganarchana (musical tribute) by Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA). Featuring singer Prakash Mannur at 5:00 pm.
- Purakkattiri Turf: Football Tournament against drug abuse, organised by Elathur Block Congress Committee. Inaugurated by Minister T Siddique at 4:00 pm.
- Pokkunnu Salafi Masjid: 'Velicham Sangamam' (Light Gathering) and Award Presentation organised by ISM Mankavu Mandal at 4:30 pm.