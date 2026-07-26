Across Kerala, events range from ministerial inaugurations and cultural celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram, to award presentations and health camps in Kollam and Kottayam, and a diverse array of gatherings in Kochi and Kozhikode.

Across Kerala, events range from ministerial inaugurations and cultural celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram, to award presentations and health camps in Kollam and Kottayam, and a diverse array of gatherings in Kochi and Kozhikode.

Across Kerala, events range from ministerial inaugurations and cultural celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram, to award presentations and health camps in Kollam and Kottayam, and a diverse array of gatherings in Kochi and Kozhikode.