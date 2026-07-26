The southwest monsoon is expected to regain strength over Kerala over the next two to three days under the influence of a low-pressure area that has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal–north Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Meanwhile, the low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining regions persists.

The monsoon has remained relatively weak over Kerala in recent days, with rainfall largely confined to isolated places. However, the latest IMD forecast indicates that rain or thundershowers are likely at many places across the state until July 31.

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The weather agency has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places until July 27. Daytime temperatures are also expected to remain above normal in isolated parts of the state through July 31.

In view of the forecast, the IMD has issued yellow alerts for several districts, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall (7–11 cm in 24 hours).

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Yellow alert in districts

July 27: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 28: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 29: Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

The IMD warned that persistent rainfall could lead to waterlogging, poor visibility and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and affect road transport and electricity supply. Crops that are nearing harvest could also suffer damage.

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The weather agency has also cautioned about the risk of landslides in vulnerable areas and lightning-related incidents. Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak or unstable structures and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.