Padinjarathara: An unusually weak monsoon has dealt a double blow to those dependent on inland fishing, with the slowdown in fishing activity now taking a heavy toll on traditional fishing net weavers as well.

For K M Abdullah of Kuppadithara, who has been weaving and selling fishing nets for the past 18 years, June and July are usually the busiest months of the year. The southwest monsoon triggers a surge in inland fishing, driving up demand for nets. This year, however, deficient rainfall has kept fishing activity subdued, leaving net makers with few customers.

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Net weaving is largely completed before the onset of the monsoon, with artisans working until May to stock up for the peak season. The raw materials are sourced from Kozhikode and Koyilandy, after which the nets are handwoven and sold locally.

Abdullah manufactures a range of fishing nets priced at up to ₹7,000 each. But with demand drying up, sales have taken a hit.

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Despite the disappointing season so far, Abdullah and others in the trade remain hopeful that the monsoon will strengthen in the coming days.