A new architectural gem has emerged in the heart of Chinnakada, Kollam. Belonging to Arun, Nidhiya, and their family, this stunning residence seamlessly fuses contemporary aesthetics with traditional tropical warmth. Designed by the talented team of Jefin Jose and Sherin Elsa from Nordit Architects, the home has fast become a prime design sensation in the neighborhood.

Built on a neat 16-cent plot, the 3,500 sq ft structure makes an instant visual impression. The exterior facade displays a beautiful play of levels, combining a modern flat roof with a classic sloped, tiled truss roof. Rustic stone-clad walls anchor the lower level, lending earthy character to the elevation. A cleverly designed car porch, constructed with a GI truss frame and tiled roofing, has been shifted slightly to the side to keep the main facade completely unobstructed and grand.

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Inside, the layout embraces a thoughtful, semi-open plan. The spaces, including a welcoming sit-out, formal living, a cozy family lounge, dining area, interior courtyard, four spacious bedrooms, an upper living lounge, and a breezy balcony, feel connected yet maintain their individual privacy. The interiors are crafted to invite nature in at every opportunity.

The elegant dining space

The heart of the home features a customized dining table beautifully crafted from premium ash wood, styled to match the home's contemporary elegance. Accent hanging pendant lights suspend from the double-height ceiling, creating a warm and sophisticated dining experience.

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A cozy family living and green courtyard

The family living area is highlighted by a striking brick-clad accent wall, custom-built minimalist furniture, and a sleek TV console. Large sliding glass doors open directly from this zone into an inviting indoor courtyard. Topped with protective metal grills and glass panels, this green lung is decorated with a mix of leafy indoor plants and smooth river pebbles. Its strategic position ensures that a soothing view of nature is visible from almost every major area of the house.

Charming bay windows and modern kitchen

Bay windows are another delightful highlight of the interior design. Tucked neatly into the family living, upper lounge, and bedrooms, these cozy window-seat alcoves provide the perfect spot to unwind with a book or enjoy a morning cup of tea. Meanwhile, the spacious kitchen focuses on top-notch utility, showcasing a neat WPC and laminate finish cabinetry setup, quartz countertops, and a highly practical attached work area.

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Serene, personalized bedrooms

Each of the four bedrooms is styled in soft, calming pastel shades to cultivate distinct, peaceful vibes. Unique headboard upholstery, classy wall paneling, and retro-inspired terrazzo flooring define these private sanctuaries. By ensuring a steady flow of natural light and breeze throughout the day, the home stays naturally ventilated, creating an endlessly positive, breezy atmosphere for the family.

Project facts

Location: Chinnakada, Kollam

Plot size: 16 cents

Built area: 3,500 sq ft

Owners: Arun and Nidhiya

Architects: Jefin Jose and Sherin Elsa (Nordit Architects, Kollam)

Year of completion: 2025