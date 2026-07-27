The Kerala High Court has issued a series of interim directions to the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee (GDMC) to improve the living conditions of the 39 elephants housed at Punnathur Anakkotta in Thrissur.

The directions were issued by a Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar while hearing a petition seeking to declare Punnathur Anakkotta a zoo under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. While the court decided to examine that issue at a later stage, it ordered immediate measures to safeguard the welfare of the elephants.

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Punnathur Anakkotta, owned by the Guruvayur Devaswom, houses elephants used for temple rituals and festivals.

The court ordered the Devaswom to stop bathing elephants at their tethering spots and instead ensure they are bathed in running water at least once a week. It also directed the committee to replace iron chains with cotton ropes for tethering, maintain clean surroundings, provide safe drinking water and ensure proper nutrition for the animals.

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The court further asked the GDMC to acquire additional land to provide more space for the elephants, in line with the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012.

The Bench directed the Devaswom to ensure that the housing facilities comply with the standards prescribed under the 2012 Rules and that the elephants are kept in a clean, hygienic and healthy environment.

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It also instructed the committee to follow the Model Feeding Schedule for Captive Elephants issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, ensuring both the quality and variety of feed.

To improve access to drinking water, the court directed the GDMC to ensure that the RO water purification system at Punnathur Anakkotta functions properly and that the elephants have an uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water.

The Bench also ordered the immediate cleaning and desilting of water bodies within the elephant sanctuary to improve bathing facilities.

(With LiveLaw inputs)