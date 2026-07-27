Kerala lottery Bhagyathara BT-64 result today 27/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for BR 559773 | Check complete list
Kerala lottery results are out; top prizes are ₹1 crore, ₹25 lakh, and ₹5 lakh, requiring verification and claims within 30 days with identification.
Kerala lottery results are out; top prizes are ₹1 crore, ₹25 lakh, and ₹5 lakh, requiring verification and claims within 30 days with identification.
Kerala lottery results are out; top prizes are ₹1 crore, ₹25 lakh, and ₹5 lakh, requiring verification and claims within 30 days with identification.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-64 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – BR 559773
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining printed series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BW 720335
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BT 117466
Fourth prize: ₹5000
1103, 1136, 2781, 3064, 3584, 3797, 3874, 4936, 5110, 5520, 5726, 6076, 6133, 6768, 6885, 7297, 7621, 8728, 9866
Fifth prize: ₹2000
3365, 3577, 4335, 6997, 7187, 8647
Sixth prize: ₹1000
0306, 0311, 0410, 0697, 1476, 1696, 1886, 1941, 2305, 2635, 2783, 2852, 3260, 4054, 4917, 6049, 6104, 7012, 7771, 8836, 8982, 9029, 9237, 9874, 9899
Seventh prize: ₹500
0066, 0090, 0136, 0434, 0472, 0690, 0751, 0884, 0951, 1117, 1183, 1314, 1362, 1514, 1752, 1791, 1869, 2002, 2334, 2501, 2583, 2636, 2731, 2942, 3055, 3425, 3766, 3875, 3949, 4278, 4291, 4396, 4481, 4491, 4587, 4675, 4704, 4804, 4826, 5302, 5465, 5589, 5626, 5805, 5967, 6028, 6088, 6217, 6315, 6434, 6531, 6545, 6592, 6622, 6664, 7028, 7757, 7812, 7963, 8082, 8150, 8456, 8628, 8661, 8714, 8778, 8899, 8934, 8938, 9060, 9125, 9306, 9493, 9759, 9841, 9997
Eighth prize: ₹200
0007, 0146, 0202, 0224, 0286, 0491, 0520, 0738, 1008, 1054, 1164, 1169, 1245, 1590, 2137, 2165, 2172, 2181, 2335, 2395, 2625, 2974, 3063, 3261, 3303, 3600, 3662, 3854, 3907, 4040, 4045, 4076, 4213, 4222, 4247, 4373, 4405, 4528, 4797, 4809, 5012, 5038, 5129, 5153, 5170, 5233, 5282, 5348, 5418, 5449, 5463, 5714, 5736, 5906, 5925, 6030, 6117, 6524, 6651, 6692, 6816, 6839, 6977, 7058, 7083, 7269, 7271, 7378, 7703, 7743, 7926, 7965, 8049, 8117, 8189, 8205, 8332, 8391, 8479, 8512, 8542, 8623, 8829, 8946, 8957, 8975, 9066, 9169, 9308, 9504, 9568, 9572, 9614, 9646
Ninth prize: ₹100
0010, 0033, 0108, 0123, 0154, 0221, 0287, 0301, 0408, 0448, 0519, 0531, 0559, 0588, 0615, 0672, 0710, 0805, 0905, 0906, 0953, 1079, 1151, 1299, 1672, 1705, 1715, 1840, 1847, 2019, 2055, 2097, 2161, 2343, 2365, 2423, 2499, 2657, 2712, 2713, 2734, 2760, 2808, 2832, 2998, 3113, 3150, 3169, 3524, 3919, 3931, 3940, 3952, 3956, 4114, 4133, 4169, 4230, 4279, 4303, 4468, 4543, 4658, 4798, 4810, 4852, 4876, 4914, 4928, 4934, 5047, 5074, 5338, 5349, 5381, 5401, 5431, 5438, 5534, 5549, 5610, 5639, 5687, 5897, 5945, 5952, 5985, 6069, 6367, 6647, 6706, 6753, 6877, 7043, 7056, 7132, 7268, 7300, 7383, 7433, 7599, 7652, 7747, 7764, 7810, 7848, 7870, 7978, 8010, 8038, 8190, 8217, 8284, 8285, 8292, 8303, 8367, 8397, 8425, 8439, 8551, 8565, 8702, 8705, 8950, 8995, 9024, 9120, 9136, 9266, 9307, 9498, 9509, 9576, 9580, 9604, 9641, 9644, 9658, 9697, 9710, 9728, 9843, 9849
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents. Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.