The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-64 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – BR 559773

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining printed series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BW 720335

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BT 117466

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Fourth prize: ₹5000

1103, 1136, 2781, 3064, 3584, 3797, 3874, 4936, 5110, 5520, 5726, 6076, 6133, 6768, 6885, 7297, 7621, 8728, 9866

Fifth prize: ₹2000

3365, 3577, 4335, 6997, 7187, 8647

Sixth prize: ₹1000

0306, 0311, 0410, 0697, 1476, 1696, 1886, 1941, 2305, 2635, 2783, 2852, 3260, 4054, 4917, 6049, 6104, 7012, 7771, 8836, 8982, 9029, 9237, 9874, 9899

Seventh prize: ₹500

0066, 0090, 0136, 0434, 0472, 0690, 0751, 0884, 0951, 1117, 1183, 1314, 1362, 1514, 1752, 1791, 1869, 2002, 2334, 2501, 2583, 2636, 2731, 2942, 3055, 3425, 3766, 3875, 3949, 4278, 4291, 4396, 4481, 4491, 4587, 4675, 4704, 4804, 4826, 5302, 5465, 5589, 5626, 5805, 5967, 6028, 6088, 6217, 6315, 6434, 6531, 6545, 6592, 6622, 6664, 7028, 7757, 7812, 7963, 8082, 8150, 8456, 8628, 8661, 8714, 8778, 8899, 8934, 8938, 9060, 9125, 9306, 9493, 9759, 9841, 9997

Eighth prize: ₹200

0007, 0146, 0202, 0224, 0286, 0491, 0520, 0738, 1008, 1054, 1164, 1169, 1245, 1590, 2137, 2165, 2172, 2181, 2335, 2395, 2625, 2974, 3063, 3261, 3303, 3600, 3662, 3854, 3907, 4040, 4045, 4076, 4213, 4222, 4247, 4373, 4405, 4528, 4797, 4809, 5012, 5038, 5129, 5153, 5170, 5233, 5282, 5348, 5418, 5449, 5463, 5714, 5736, 5906, 5925, 6030, 6117, 6524, 6651, 6692, 6816, 6839, 6977, 7058, 7083, 7269, 7271, 7378, 7703, 7743, 7926, 7965, 8049, 8117, 8189, 8205, 8332, 8391, 8479, 8512, 8542, 8623, 8829, 8946, 8957, 8975, 9066, 9169, 9308, 9504, 9568, 9572, 9614, 9646

Ninth prize: ₹100

0010, 0033, 0108, 0123, 0154, 0221, 0287, 0301, 0408, 0448, 0519, 0531, 0559, 0588, 0615, 0672, 0710, 0805, 0905, 0906, 0953, 1079, 1151, 1299, 1672, 1705, 1715, 1840, 1847, 2019, 2055, 2097, 2161, 2343, 2365, 2423, 2499, 2657, 2712, 2713, 2734, 2760, 2808, 2832, 2998, 3113, 3150, 3169, 3524, 3919, 3931, 3940, 3952, 3956, 4114, 4133, 4169, 4230, 4279, 4303, 4468, 4543, 4658, 4798, 4810, 4852, 4876, 4914, 4928, 4934, 5047, 5074, 5338, 5349, 5381, 5401, 5431, 5438, 5534, 5549, 5610, 5639, 5687, 5897, 5945, 5952, 5985, 6069, 6367, 6647, 6706, 6753, 6877, 7043, 7056, 7132, 7268, 7300, 7383, 7433, 7599, 7652, 7747, 7764, 7810, 7848, 7870, 7978, 8010, 8038, 8190, 8217, 8284, 8285, 8292, 8303, 8367, 8397, 8425, 8439, 8551, 8565, 8702, 8705, 8950, 8995, 9024, 9120, 9136, 9266, 9307, 9498, 9509, 9576, 9580, 9604, 9641, 9644, 9658, 9697, 9710, 9728, 9843, 9849

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents. Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.