Key events in Kerala today: Award ceremony, book launch, musical programme on July 28
Events across Kerala include an MSME award ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, a book launch at the Press Club, and Kerala Motor Employees Union state conference in Kozhikode.
Events across Kerala include an MSME award ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, a book launch at the Press Club, and Kerala Motor Employees Union state conference in Kozhikode.
Events across Kerala include an MSME award ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, a book launch at the Press Club, and Kerala Motor Employees Union state conference in Kozhikode.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thampanoor Hotel Apollo Dimora: KSSIA MSME Award ceremony, featuring Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan – 3:00 pm
- Thycaud Govt. Model Boys Higher Secondary School: Launch of digital content for art education, by Ministers N. Shamsudheen and C.P. John – 12:00 pm
- Nandavanam Prof. N. Krishna Pillai Foundation Hall: Book launch of 'Inganeyum Oru Jeevitham,' an autobiography by Nettayam G.P. Nair – 5:00 pm
- PMG Students Centre: University Pensioners Forum unit convention – 11:30 am
- Press Club PCS Hall: Book launch of 'Jungle Diary' authored by Bindu S. Prakrithi – 10:00 am
- pmG OTC Hanuman Swamy Temple: Ramayana discourse series, with a discourse by Vilakkudy Rajendran – 5:30 pm
- Palayam LMS Compound: Onam Khadi Mela, organised by the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board in association with accredited Khadi institutions – 10:00 am
- Statue YMCA Hall: Bengal New Rang Mahal Saree Sales and Exhibition Fair – 10:00 am
- Palayam Jubilee Memorial Hospital: Annual day celebration inauguration by Minister K. Muraleedharan.
Kottayam
- Kottayam St Joseph's Cathedral: Jacobite Church Diocesan Prayer Fellowship 'Kripadhara' meditation gathering and intercessory prayer, led by Fr. P.T. Thomas Palliyampil and Brother Sunny Pottethera – 10:00 am
- District Planning Office Conference Hall: Review meeting of the Revenue Department's activities in the district, led by Minister A.P. Anilkumar – 10:30 am
- Chalukunnu Campus Crusade Hall: Jesus Redeems Ministries fasting prayer and Word of God service, led by Pastor Bibin Kuruvila – 10:30 am
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Kochi
- Ernakulam Mahakavi G Auditorium: Felicitation for litterateur K.L. Mohanavarma, who is entering his ninetieth year – 11:00 am
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Programs by Edappally Senior Citizens Forum members as part of 'Aazhchavattam' (Weekly gathering) – 5:30 pm
- Ernakulam TDM Hall: Monthly program organised by BEEM (Bank Employees' Art and Cultural Organisation) in collaboration with Ernakulam Karayogam, featuring the play 'Chaappa' presented by Nandyattukunnam Nadaka Arang from Vadakkan Paravoor – 6:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Cherootty Road Bank Employees Society Hall: Reception for state office bearers, organised by the All Kerala Bank Retirees Federation District Committee – 10:00 am
- DCC Office: Kerala Motor Employees Union state leadership conference, inaugurated by KPCC General Secretary P.M. Niyas – 2:00 pm
- Indoor Stadium Hall: INTUC Affiliated Unions Malabar Regional Leadership Meet, featuring INTUC All India Senior Secretary K. Suresh Babu – 3:00 pm
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Musicians Welfare Association General Body Meeting – 4:00 pm
- Town Hall: High Beats Music Troupe Karaoke Musical Program, inaugurated by Anagha Shaji – 5:00 pm
- Kuttichira CIESCO Hall: 'FIFA Cup 2026: The Game and the Discussion,' organised by CIESCO Intellectual and Cultural Wing, featuring Kamal Varadoor – 7:00 pm
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