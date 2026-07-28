Events across Kerala include an MSME award ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, a book launch at the Press Club, and Kerala Motor Employees Union state conference in Kozhikode.

Events across Kerala include an MSME award ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, a book launch at the Press Club, and Kerala Motor Employees Union state conference in Kozhikode.

Events across Kerala include an MSME award ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, a book launch at the Press Club, and Kerala Motor Employees Union state conference in Kozhikode.