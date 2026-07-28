Draped in a traditional Kerala mundu and chatta, seated perfectly still on a wooden chair, her wrinkled face, bright eyes and warm, toothless smile spoke volumes. For hours, she would remain motionless as generations of young artists sketched her with charcoal and pencil. This was Rosamma, the legendary life study model who became an integral part of the Government College of Fine Arts, Thrissur, serving as the human canvas for students from 2002 to 2024.

To understand why generations of artists remember her so fondly, one must first understand the role of a life study model in art education.

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The anatomy of visual learning

Life study is one of the foundations of visual arts education. It trains students to observe, understand and render the human form with anatomical precision and emotional sensitivity. Through the discipline, aspiring artists learn not only proportions and posture but also the subtle language of expression, movement and character.

Remembering Rosamma, the quiet force behind generations of student sketches at Thrissur's Fine Arts College.Photo: Special Arrangement.

For more than two decades, Rosamma became an indispensable part of this learning process. She was far more than a model. With extraordinary patience and unwavering composure, she taught students one of the most difficult lessons in art: how to truly observe.

Yet it wasn't only her ability to hold a pose that made her unforgettable. Her independent spirit and quiet resilience left an equally lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

A life lived on her own terms

Affectionately called Rosammachechi or Ammamma, she was beloved by generations of students. Even in her nineties, she insisted on travelling alone from her home in Kozhikkunnu to the college. She would board a bus to the Thrissur Town Hall and walk the remaining distance to the campus, often brushing aside her family's concerns. She relished the journey as much as the destination, especially the simple pleasure of watching the busy streets from a window seat.

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Rosamma passed away on September 28, 2024, at the age of 96 after battling age-related illnesses, leaving behind a void in Kerala's artistic community.

But for those who spent years sketching her, it is not just the image of Rosamma posing in the studio that lingers. It is the everyday moments she shared with them that remain etched in memory.

Sculpture of Rosamma. Photo: Special Arrangement

More than a model

"We would sit together in a circle for lunch. Ammamma would open her tiffin box, share her food with us and ask about our curries with genuine motherly affection," recalls alumna Stephy Mol.

Another former student, Sangeetha, remembers the quiet elegance of Rosamma's hands, which fascinated many budding artists. Remaining absolutely still from 10 am to 4 pm demanded extraordinary physical endurance, but Rosamma carried it with remarkable composure. What seemed like an exhausting routine to others had become, for her, a form of meditation and a source of identity.

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That quiet strength inspired artists long after the day's sketches were complete, finding expression in paintings, sculptures and countless personal memories.

Immortalised in art

Sculpture graduate Keerthi R captured Rosamma's resilience in an evocative work exhibited at the Malayala Manorama Hortus pavilion in Kozhikode. The sculpture portrays her seated beside an old wooden cabinet filled with broken ceramic plates, symbolising the memories, hardships and quiet dignity that defined her life.

Life drawing teaches artists to look beyond physical appearance and connect with the person within. Across the Fine Arts College campus, Rosamma lives on through numerous sculptures and sketches, each capturing a different facet of her life and personality.

Even when age-related memory loss began affecting her later years, her commitment never wavered. She carefully carried a slip of paper with her class schedule written on it to ensure she never missed a session.

It is this unwavering dedication that her students and colleagues now hope to commemorate.

Associate Professor Kavitha Balakrishnan, along with students and alumni, is planning a special tribute to honour Rosamma's 22 years of service. Alongside other veteran life models such as Jayachandran, Rajan and Vasu, Rosamma's legacy remains etched not only in clay and charcoal, but also in the memories of generations of artists who learned to see the human form through her quiet presence.