Thiruvalla: Soman who works as a police aide was surprised when Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala walked into his room in Thiruvalla Medical Mission Hospital where he is admitted. A native of Thiruvalla, Soman has been assisting the police force to recover mutilated or decomposed dead bodies that others refuse to touch. The minister called on Soman at noon yesterday and assured treatment aid and other support.

The minister also held discussions with the hospital’s director board members George Koshy Mailapra, Raju Thomas, Reji Sam and the doctors who are treating Soman. Meanwhile, he was welcomed by Dr. Dennis Abraham and assistant administrator Rolly Mathew. Ramesh Chennithala was accompanied by Varghese Mammen MLA, DCC general secretary Eapen Kurian, member Roji Kattassery, Youth Congress state secretary Jijo Cheriyan as well as Congress’ block level leaders Benny Scaria and Aji Thamban.

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Soman got infected while recovering a 22-day-old dead body that was terribly decomposed and infested with maggots from a dense thorny bush on June 2 at Chandanapally. The PPE kit that he was wearing got torn and sustained a thorn injury on his thigh. Although he sought treatment for fever, it took almost a month to diagnose that the infection was caused by the decomposed body. Soman then underwent four surgeries on his leg.

The police personnel gave Rs 1.15 lakh to Soman, seeing his critical state. The district police chief too provided him financial aid. The surgeries were conducted with the help of many others. Meanwhile, Varghese Mammen MLA coordinated with various organisations to arrange treatment aid for Soman.

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The police acknowledge Soman’s contribution in many notorious cases, including the Elanthoor human sacrifice case. Soman has helped the police recover dead bodies in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.