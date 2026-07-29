Kochi: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Wednesday launched Machilipatnam, the seventh vessel in a series of eight Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) being built for the Indian Navy, marking another milestone in the country’s indigenous warship construction.

The vessel was launched by Goolrukh Anand, wife of Vice Admiral Atul Anand, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs.

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Named after the historic port city of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, the vessel is intended to reflect the region’s long maritime heritage. It is the seventh ship to roll out under the Navy’s eight-vessel ASW SWC programme being executed by CSL.

The Mahe-class vessels are designed primarily for anti-submarine warfare in coastal waters and will also undertake underwater surveillance, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and mine-laying operations. They are expected to play a key role in strengthening coastal defence and improving maritime domain awareness.

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The 78-metre-long warship has a beam of 11.36 metres, a draught of about 2.7 metres and a displacement of around 900 tonnes. It can attain a maximum speed of 25 knots and has an operational endurance of about 1,800 nautical miles.

The vessels are equipped to operate indigenously developed Hull Mounted Sonar and Low Frequency Variable Depth Sonar systems for underwater surveillance. According to the Navy, the project has an indigenous content exceeding 80 per cent, underscoring the country's growing capabilities in defence manufacturing and naval shipbuilding under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

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The ship launch ceremony was attended by CSL Chairman and Managing Director Jose VJ, Director (Operations) Harikrishnan S, Director (Technical) Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, Rear Admiral Deepak Singhal, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Training), Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Chief Vigilance Officer C Pandi Selva Durai, Commodore Anup Menon, Warship Production Superintendent (Kochi), senior officials of the Indian Navy, Southern Naval Command, the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Navy), representatives of the classification society and other dignitaries.