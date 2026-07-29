The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Wednesday arrested a government physiotherapist for allegedly accepting a bribe to provide physiotherapy treatment to a patient at the Leprosy Sanatorium in Nooranad, Alappuzha.

The accused, Rajaneesh R K (53), a native of Cheravally in Kayamkulam, was arrested as part of the VACB's anti-corruption initiative, Project Zero.

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According to Vigilance officials, the complainant, a resident of Mavelikkara, had admitted her mother to the government-run sanatorium in mid-June for post-stroke physiotherapy after being unable to afford treatment at private hospitals.

The complainant alleged that Rajaneesh failed to provide regular physiotherapy from the outset. After speaking to other patients, she learned that he demanded ₹500 per day to ensure proper treatment and allegedly neglected patients who refused to pay.

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When she approached the physiotherapist again on Tuesday seeking better care for her mother, Rajaneesh asked her to pay ₹1,000 the following day, covering two days of treatment.

Instead of paying the bribe, the complainant alerted the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Alappuzha Vigilance Unit, following which officials laid a trap.

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Rajaneesh was caught red-handed while accepting ₹1,000 from the complainant around 11.20 am on Wednesday at the physiotherapy outpatient section of the Nooranad Leprosy Sanatorium.

During the operation, Vigilance officials also seized ₹20,200 in unaccounted cash from the accused's possession. Rajaneesh will be produced before the Kottayam Vigilance Court.

Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham urged the public to report corruption through the helpline 1064, by calling 8592900900, or via WhatsApp at 9447789100.