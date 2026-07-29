Vehicle customisation enthusiasts in Kerala have something to cheer about. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is launching a massive public survey to gather feedback on whether to ease the state's stringent vehicle modification laws. This move follows a key policy promise by the government to allow safe, non-hazardous aesthetic and performance tweaks.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan had earlier announced that while dangerous modifications would remain banned, the government would actively look into permitting safe and regulated alterations. After introducing some initial relaxations, the state is now taking a democratic approach by letting vehicle owners and the general public weigh in on further policy changes. Whether you are a customisation enthusiast advocating for freedom or a safety-conscious citizen concerned about road hazards, this survey offers a platform to voice your views.

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Key areas under scrutiny

The MVD survey is expected to focus on several popular modification categories to understand public sentiment and technical feasibility. These include:

• Body design alterations: Changes to the aesthetic shape, structural frame, and outer body of the vehicle.

• Engine performance tuning: Upgrades designed to boost engine capacity, horsepower, and overall output.

• Braking systems: Modifications and upgrades to the stock braking setup for enhanced stopping power.

• Auxiliary lighting: Installation of aftermarket projector lamps, LED bars, and extra styling lights.

• Audio systems: Fitting high-decibel speakers, custom woofers, and heavy sound setups.

Beyond these listed categories, participants will also have the option to suggest other specific modifications they believe should be legalised under regulated conditions.

Why logic must back the opinions

The MVD has made it clear that simple 'yes' or 'no' votes will not suffice. Participants must back their suggestions with practical reasoning and address crucial safety and legal questions. Some of the key points respondents must clarify include:

1. Intended terrain: Where will these modified vehicles be primarily driven? Are they meant for off-road tracks, national highways, or busy urban streets?

2. Safety implications: Will the proposed alterations compromise the structural integrity or active safety dynamics of the vehicle?

3. Insurance validity: How will these modifications impact the vehicle's insurance coverage and claim eligibility?

Once the survey is complete, the MVD will compile the public feedback into a comprehensive report and submit it to the state government. A final policy decision and official order will be issued after the report is thoroughly debated in the Cabinet.