Kerala witnesses numerous events, including government initiatives, book launches, cultural celebrations, and religious gatherings across various districts, showcasing a busy schedule of public and community activities.

Kerala witnesses numerous events, including government initiatives, book launches, cultural celebrations, and religious gatherings across various districts, showcasing a busy schedule of public and community activities.

Kerala witnesses numerous events, including government initiatives, book launches, cultural celebrations, and religious gatherings across various districts, showcasing a busy schedule of public and community activities.