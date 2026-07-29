The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed authorities to replace the term 'Old Age Home' with 'Snehalayam' in all official records and public communication, in accordance with a government order renaming such institutions.

The Commission instructed that immediate administrative measures be taken to update name boards, official websites, publications, public documents and other communication platforms to reflect the new name. The directive was issued by the Commission's Judicial Member K Baijunath.

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The order came in response to a complaint filed by Prof Varghese Mathew, who argued that the term 'Old Age Home' carries a sense of stigma and inferiority for senior citizens. Citing Kerala's growing elderly population, he sought a more dignified name for these institutions.

The Commission also directed the Director of the Social Justice Department to ensure the government's decision is implemented in practice.

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In its submission, the department informed the Commission that the state had officially renamed all old age homes as 'Snehalayam' through a government order issued on December 2, 2024. However, the Commission observed that the previous term continues to be widely used despite the renaming and called for greater awareness and stricter implementation of the order.