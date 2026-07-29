Mananthavady: Police arrested four youngsters on Wednesday on charges of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl from her house on the night of July 12. The accused have been identified as Robin K Joy (20) of Kannanchira House, Nuthumari, Thrissilery; Amal Krishna (19) of Liju Nivas, Kalliottukunnu, Mananthavady; Jithin KS (22) of Kallambaram House, Edavaka; and Ajithkumar C (22) of Chirakkal House, Keniyanmukku, Edavaka.

According to police, the girl was found missing from her residence late on July 12, following which her parents lodged a complaint. She was traced after the motorcycle on which she was travelling with Amal Krishna met with an accident at Kaniyaram near Mananthavady.

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Both sustained injuries in the accident. The girl, who suffered injuries to her face and leg, was initially given medical attention and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for further treatment.

In their complaint, the girl's parents alleged that the accused were associated with a drug trafficking network and had attempted to use their daughter as a carrier for narcotic substances. However, police officials said the allegations were still under investigation and that no links to a drug racket had been established so far.

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Police sources said that although the minor had reportedly denied any involvement of the accused in drug trafficking, taking her away from her home at night without her parents' knowledge constituted a grave offence. The investigation is being led by Mananthavady Inspector P Rafeeq.