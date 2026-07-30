Kochi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its preliminary charge sheet in the politically sensitive Wadakkanchery Life Mission corruption case, one of the biggest controversies that rocked the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, naming six accused and alleging large-scale financial irregularities in the execution of a housing project meant for flood victims.

The chargesheet, submitted before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kochi last week, names Santhosh Eappen, Managing Partner of Unitac Builders, as the first accused. His construction firm Sane Ventures has been arraigned as the second accused, while the Life Mission project has been listed as the third accused.

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The remaining accused are Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case accused Sandeep Nair, former UAE Consulate PRO PS Sarith, and Swapna Suresh, who have been named as the fourth, fifth and sixth accused, respectively.

M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has been arraigned as the seventh accused in the FIR, does not figure in the preliminary chargesheet. According to CBI sources, the investigation into his role and that of several senior government officials in LIFE Mission is still underway, and a supplementary charge sheet will be filed after collecting additional evidence.

Former Life Mission CEO UV Jose and other senior officials have also been left out of the initial charge sheet. “The probe into the involvement of senior IAS officers and government officials is continuing. More clarity is expected after obtaining additional records from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau,” sources associated with the investigation said.

The case pertains to the Life Mission housing project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur, launched to rehabilitate families displaced by the devastating 2018 Kerala floods. The project was funded through a ₹21-crore contribution from the UAE Red Crescent, which had agreed to finance the construction of apartment complexes and a healthcare facility.

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According to the CBI, the project was awarded to firms controlled by Santhosh Eappen without inviting public tenders, bypassing established government procedures and allegedly ignoring eligible empanelled agencies, including Habitat Technology Group.

CBI has found that Santhosh Eappen, along with Sandeep, Sarith and Swapna, formed a conspiracy to siphon off ₹4.5 crore from the project as illegal commissions and kickbacks.

The agency has further alleged that Eappen diverted another ₹5 crore as unlawful profit, substantially inflating the project cost. According to the charge sheet, although ₹21 crore was made available for the project, only around ₹10 crore was actually utilised for construction.

The CBI claims the financial diversion ultimately stalled the project, depriving flood-affected beneficiaries of the promised housing. The investigation also points to a reduction in the number of planned apartments – from 203 units in the original proposal to 140 units – which investigators have cited as another indicator of alleged manipulation in the execution of the project.

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The case was registered based on a complaint filed by former Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara, who alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and corruption in the utilisation of foreign funds received for the project.

The Life Mission project became one of the most contentious political issues during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government after allegations surfaced that the UAE Red Crescent-funded housing scheme had been used to channel illegal commissions. The case also became intertwined with the high-profile gold smuggling investigation, with the alleged roles of Swapna Suresh, Sarith and Sandeep Nair drawing national attention.

A parallel investigation by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is also in progress. CBI officials indicated that more persons, including government officials, could be arraigned as accused as the investigation progresses and additional evidence is gathered.