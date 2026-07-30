The Kerala government is considering a major policy shift by extending the salary and pension revision cycle for state government employees and pensioners to once every ten years. In a bid to offset the impact of this delay, the administration is planning to ensure the regular and timely disbursement of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR).

Reconstituting the pay commission

As part of this transition, the United Democratic Front (UDF) government is moving to reconstitute the Pay Revision Commission, which was set up by the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government just before it vacated office. The commission, headed by former chief secretary VP Joy, is set to see its composition altered. The state has already begun searching for suitable candidates to replace the current two members, who were political appointees of the previous LDF administration. A final decision on whether to retain VP Joy as the commission's chairman is yet to be made.

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Under the proposed plan, the UDF government aims to institutionalise a ten-year cycle for comprehensive salary overhauls, bringing state practices closer to those of the central government. To make this policy transition acceptable to the state workforce, the government intends to streamline the distribution of DA and DR, preventing the massive backlogs that have historically strained state finances and triggered widespread employee dissatisfaction.

Fiscal strain and pending arrears

The background to this decision lies in the severe fiscal challenges experienced by the state over the last few years. While the first Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government implemented a generous pay revision, the subsequent financial burden proved unsustainable. This forced the second Pinarayi administration to freeze DA payments, leading to intense protests from government employees.

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Although the LDF government eventually sanctioned the outstanding DA arrears just before the assembly elections, it did so by deferring the financial liability. An order was issued stating that the retroactive dues would be disbursed during the tenure of the incoming government. However, the current UDF administration has not yet made a final decision on taking up this heavy financial liability, leaving the timeline of these payments uncertain.