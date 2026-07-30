Key events in Kerala today: Book launch, painting exhibition, khadi fair on July 30
Several events have been scheduled across Kerala, including museum inauguration, book launches, a free eye camp, a commemoration meeting, temple consecrations, cadet camps, a painting exhibition, and chess tournaments.
Several events have been scheduled across Kerala, including museum inauguration, book launches, a free eye camp, a commemoration meeting, temple consecrations, cadet camps, a painting exhibition, and chess tournaments.
Several events have been scheduled across Kerala, including museum inauguration, book launches, a free eye camp, a commemoration meeting, temple consecrations, cadet camps, a painting exhibition, and chess tournaments.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Near Ullur Medical College: Inauguration of Artist Sivaraman's Museum of Medical Archives by V. Muraleedharan MLA. 12:00 am
- Press Club TNG Hall: Commemoration of K G Parameswaran Nair by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 12:00 am
- Press Club PCS Hall: Ezhuthupura Malayalam Language and Literary Forum book launch. T P Sasthamangalam, Dr C Udayakala. 3:00 am
- Kumarapuram Divyaprabha Eye Hospital: Free eye check-up camp by V Muraleedharan MLA. 9:00 am
- Press Club Hall: Vakkam Khader Birth Anniversary hosted by Vakkam Khader National Foundation. Minister K. Muraleedharan. 4:00 am
- Poojappura Chithira Thirunal Auditorium: Reception for people's representatives organised by 'Paattinte Koottukaar' (Friends of Music), and inauguration of the Mohammed Rafi Foundation. Ministers C P John, K. Muraleedharan. 5:00 am
- Peroorkada Kunnumppuram Chamundi Devi Temple: Re-consecration of Chamundi Devi and sub-deities, along with idol consecration. 9:00 am
- Venganoor VPS Malankara HSS: Valedictory of the State Residential Camp (Aikya 2026) for Student Police Cadets (SPC). Minister Ramesh Chennithala. 4:00 am
Kochi
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Center: Book launch of 'Paaruttiyavar' by Manmadhan Vijayan Nair at 5:30 am, followed by a musical tribute (Gaananjali) at 6:30 am.
- Kalady St. George Parish Hall: Kalady Merchants Association General Body Meeting. 6:45 am.
- Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Painting exhibition titled 'They Came, Crossing Land and Sea'. 11:00 am.
- Perumbavoor FASS Auditorium: K. Kuriakose Commemoration Meeting and distribution of educational materials, organised by the Hotel and Restaurant Association Perumbavoor Unit. 4:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Malaparamba Kasparov Chess Academy: District Under-9 Open and Girls Selection Chess Championship, organised by the Chess Association. 9:00 am.
- Mittayi Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer Cool Mela 2026. 10:00 am.
- Govindapuram Library: 'Vayanakkalari 2026' (Reading Workshop) and Balavedi Vacation Camp. 10:00 am.
- Sports Council Hall: Book launch of 'Santhushta Veedakam' by trainer Raihana Beegam, attended by M P Abdussamad Samadani MP. 3:30 am.