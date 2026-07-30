Several events have been scheduled across Kerala, including museum inauguration, book launches, a free eye camp, a commemoration meeting, temple consecrations, cadet camps, a painting exhibition, and chess tournaments.

Several events have been scheduled across Kerala, including museum inauguration, book launches, a free eye camp, a commemoration meeting, temple consecrations, cadet camps, a painting exhibition, and chess tournaments.

Several events have been scheduled across Kerala, including museum inauguration, book launches, a free eye camp, a commemoration meeting, temple consecrations, cadet camps, a painting exhibition, and chess tournaments.