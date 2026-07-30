Mananthavady: The alleged sexual assault of a woman in Mananthavady has taken a twist with the victim's mother-in-law being among the three persons arrested in connection with the case.

The arrested persons were K C Manoj (49) of Kuniyil Veettil House, Kavilumpara in Kozhikode district, N G Bindu (43) of Nedumpara House, and the victim’s mother-in-law.

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According to the police, the victim’s mother-in-law allegedly took her to Bindu’s house in April under the pretext that the family was looking for someone to care for an elderly woman residing there. While the victim was staying at the house, Manoj, who was present there, entered her room forcibly and sexually assaulted her. Following the incident, Manoj is alleged to have paid money to Bindu.

The police said Bindu threatened the victim, warning her against approaching the police or seeking help from others. She reportedly told the victim that her nude photographs and videos would be circulated and that her family life would be destroyed if she disclosed the incident.

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Traumatised by the ordeal, the woman initially remained silent. However, she later confided in her relatives, who advised her to lodge a complaint with the police. Based on her complaint, Mananthavady police registered a case and launched an investigation. While Manoj and the victim’s mother-in-law were arrested earlier, Bindu was arrested on Wednesday. All three are in judicial custody now.

The investigation is being led by V Latheesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mananthavady. Further investigation is on.