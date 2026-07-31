Kozhikode: Amid growing opposition from various Muslim organisations to the Kerala government’s implementation of the PM SHRI scheme, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has come out in defence of the government, maintaining that no final decision has been taken and that the matter will be decided by a special sub-committee appointed by the state government.

The IUML’s response came after UDF convenor Adoor Prakash said on Thursday that the government would continue with the scheme, citing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the previous LDF government with the Centre.

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Expressing strong dissatisfaction over Prakash’s statement, senior IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and K M Shaji said the UDF meeting held on Thursday had not taken any decision on the continuation of the scheme. They maintained that the final decision would be taken only by the sub-committee constituted to study the issue.

Kunhalikutty said the government had not taken any decision on the PM SHRI scheme and dismissed reports suggesting that it had decided to continue its implementation as baseless.

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Shaji said only the sub-committee could take a final decision and that any claims to the contrary were unfounded.

“The sub-committee was constituted to correct the mistake committed by the previous LDF government and to ensure that the scheme is brought in line with the secular interests of the state, rather than blindly following the Centre’s directions,” Shaji said.

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He also alleged that CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas had acted as a mediator in the process that led to the state government signing the MoU with the Centre on the PM SHRI scheme.

Following the strong response from IUML leaders, Adoor Prakash clarified his remarks on Friday. He said the sub-committee constituted by the government would take the final decision on whether the scheme should be continued.

The controversy comes amid intensified opposition from several Muslim organisations such as Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama and Jamaate Islami to the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the CPM intensified its criticism of the government, citing the Union government’s clarification in the Rajya Sabha that the Kerala government could withdraw from the PM SHRI scheme on its own.

Former Education Minister V Sivankutty alleged that Chief Minister V D Satheesan was misleading the public by raising what he described as baseless allegations against the PM SHRI scheme.