Various events occurred across Kerala, including commemorations, solidarity marathons, competitions, exhibitions, musical performances, sales fairs, lectures, award ceremonies, conventions, grievance redressal forums, and health camps, with several ministers and officials in attendance.

Various events occurred across Kerala, including commemorations, solidarity marathons, competitions, exhibitions, musical performances, sales fairs, lectures, award ceremonies, conventions, grievance redressal forums, and health camps, with several ministers and officials in attendance.

Various events occurred across Kerala, including commemorations, solidarity marathons, competitions, exhibitions, musical performances, sales fairs, lectures, award ceremonies, conventions, grievance redressal forums, and health camps, with several ministers and officials in attendance.