The Wayanad district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, forecasting very heavy rainfall (12–20 cm) in the district.

The holiday applies to anganwadis, religious study classes, tuition centres, special classes and all educational institutions, including professional colleges. However, residential schools and residential colleges have been exempted from the order.

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Meanwhile, schools and colleges currently functioning as relief camps will remain closed until further notice, Wayanad District Collector Meghashree D R said on Friday.

According to the IMD, Kerala is likely to receive widespread rain or thundershowers until August 6. Surface winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph are also expected across the state until August 2.

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Orange alert

July 31: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

August 1: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Yellow alert

July 31: Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

August 1: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam.

August 2: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

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A yellow alert signifies heavy rainfall of 7–11 cm in 24 hours.

The IMD has also warned of squally weather along and off the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts, with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, until August 1. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

The weather agency cautioned that persistent rainfall could lead to waterlogging, poor visibility and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and disrupt transport and electricity supply. Crops nearing harvest could also be affected.

The IMD has further warned of the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related incidents. Residents have been advised to avoid open areas during thunderstorms, stay away from weak or unstable structures, and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.