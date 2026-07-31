Thiruvalla: They haul tonnes of timber, but carry little regard for road safety.Trucks transporting huge logs through Thiruvalla along the MC Road have turned into a safety hazard, with several vehicles operating with folded number plates missing reflectors and no warning lights.

These heavily loaded vehicles frequently ply the route on alternate days, mostly after 7 pm, with many of them allegedly flouting basic safety norms. Residents say the overloaded lorries, speeding along the busy road, pose a serious risk to other motorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The logs are often stacked well above the height of the vehicle body and cabin, while in some cases they jut out dangerously from the sides. Such loading practices are prohibited under transport regulations, but safety precautions appear to be routinely ignored. Reflective stickers and warning lights that are mandatory at the rear of long loads are also often missing in these vehicles.

The danger is even greater at night, when motorists behind these lorries often find it difficult to gauge their actual length or spot the tail end of the load. In some vehicles, the timber logs block rear indicators and brake lights, making it difficult for other road users to anticipate their movements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the concerns, some of these trucks have their registration number plates folded or concealed, which prevent clear identification. Residents say this makes it difficult for authorities to detect violations and initiate action.

With the MC Road witnessing heavy traffic, the movement of such vehicles has raised fears of a serious accident. Residents have urged the Motor Vehicles Department to step up inspections and take stringent action against vehicles violating safety regulations.