Vithura: It has land, patients and a pressing need, but the Vithura Homeopathy Hospital is still without a building of its own.

Despite having adequate land for constructing a permanent building, the dispensary continues to function from a rented premises, with no end in sight to the wait.The issue has been raised before three successive governments and three panchayat administrations, but has failed to yield any tangible outcome. Though authorities have repeatedly claimed that funds were sanctioned for the project, the proposed building has remained on paper. Residents are now looking to the new government to finally resolve the long-pending issue.

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The hospital currently operates from a rented building at KPSM Junction on the Vithura-Ponmudi Road. Located below road level, the facility poses difficulties for patients, especially the elderly, who have to struggle to access it. Despite the challenges, it continues to cater to a steady flow of patients, including children, on a daily basis.

The local community ha urged the authorities to take urgent steps to construct a permanent building and ensure continued functioning of the facility. They warned that the facility, which remains a crucial healthcare support system for ordinary people in the region, should not be allowed to suffer further neglect and threatened protests if the issue is not addressed.