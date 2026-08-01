Kannur: The Kannur district administration on Friday imposed a night traffic ban on the Boys Town-Palchuram Road connecting Kannur and Wayanad and stepped up disaster preparedness measures amid continuing heavy rain.

District Collector and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman P Vishnuraj ordered a ban on night travel along the ghat road from 6 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday, citing the risk of landslides, falling trees and poor visibility. Police have been directed to enforce the restriction.



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The decision came as heavy rain continued to affect several parts of the district, triggering flooding, waterlogging and minor landslides. In Ulikkal panchayat's Peratta Thottilpalam area, floodwaters entered houses, forcing the evacuation of eight families. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, assisted by residents, rescued those stranded in their homes and shifted 26 people, including 19 adults and seven children, to the nearby Noorul Huda Madrasa building.

In Cherupuzha, 10 families from Rajagiri, a remote hill village bordering the Karnataka forests, were shifted to safer locations as rising water levels and landslide-related flooding threatened the area. The Kariyamkode river overflowed after a landslide inside the Mundrote forest range in Karnataka washed large quantities of debris downstream into parts of northern Kannur. "This is the biggest flood in Cherupuzha in a decade," said resident A P Vinod Kumar.

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Officials warned that the muddy floodwaters could contaminate wells in downstream areas, including Mayyicha near Cheruvathur in neighbouring Kasaragod district.

Several roads in the region were affected by flooding. Water submerged stretches of the Payyannur-Pulingome Road and inundated low-lying areas at Vayalayi, disrupting connectivity to Rajagiri, Josegiri, Pulingome and Palavayal. Traffic was also affected on the Cherupuzha-Manjakad Road towards Alakode after the swollen Thirumeni River flooded Pakkanjikad.

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Meanwhile, a landslip was reported near the house of Salman Faris at Kupperi in Panapuzha village. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Amid the worsening weather, the District Disaster Management Authority convened an emergency review meeting chaired by the Collector. Officials were instructed to ensure emergency readiness in areas vulnerable to landslides, flooding, waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The administration also directed local bodies and departments to identify and prepare temporary relief camps for people who may need to be evacuated if the situation deteriorates.

The Collector asked authorities to issue warnings to residents living along the Pazhassi Dam catchment and riverbanks and urged coastal communities and fishermen to remain vigilant. Directions were also issued to remove trees that pose a threat to life and property in view of the possibility of strong winds.

Tourist destinations shut

As a precautionary measure, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) temporarily restricted entry to tourist destinations across the district. Visitors have been barred from waterfalls and other tourism sites linked to water bodies, while adventure activities such as rafting and kayaking have been suspended.

The DTPC also advised people to avoid beaches because of the possibility of rough seas. Parks attached to beach areas have been temporarily closed, and vehicle entry to Muzhappilangad Beach has been prohibited until further notice.



The district administration said restrictions would be reviewed based on the intensity of the rainfall and urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official advisories.