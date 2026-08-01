Ranni residents relived the horror of the 2018 flood in the early morning hours on Saturday. At least three panchayats had been badly affected in the devastating floods of 2018. Shopkeepers and residents woke up to frantic alerts of water swelling in the Pampa river on Saturday. By early morning, all the shops at Angady town, Ranni-Pazhavangady, were flooded.

"Whenever it rains, we keep a watch on the water level. It was below the alert levels till 2.30 am. The river swelled alarmingly within an hour due to incessant showers. All the shops have been flooded, and all roads are under water," said B Suresh, President, Ranny Angady panchayat. He owns a hotel and bakery in the town, which have been submerged. Suresh had incurred losses in 2018 as well.

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"It wasn't as severe as in 2018, but we continue to suffer losses. The town is actually cut off," said Suresh.

Residents of Upasana Kadavu, who live on the banks of the Pampa river, sent the first alert. "Angady town and neighbouring panchayats are flooded. We received alerts from Upasana Kadavu residents, but by then water had entered the shops. Even the bridges are submerged, and the transport has been affected," said Biju J, ward member, Angady town.

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In 2018, Ranni-Perunadu, Angady and Ranni Pazhavangady panchayats bore the brunt of floods. Fire and rescue personnel said that they have been receiving a flurry of emergency calls since Friday night. The town lies close to the river and, in spite of a drainage facility, a sudden swell floods the entire area. There were also plans to rehabilitate residents living on the banks of the Pampa river after the 2018 disaster; however, the process has dragged on for years. Files stored in panchayat offices were also destroyed during the 2018 flood.