A day after the Kerala branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemned the attack on a doctor at Attingal Taluk Hospital and expressed concern over growing political interference in medical procedures, the Attingal police on Saturday booked Sreejith, a councillor of the Attingal Municipality, along with the municipal chairman in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday, when the doctor on duty was carrying out medico-legal procedures for a patient in the emergency ward of Attingal Taluk Hospital. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly abused and threatened the doctor and obstructed him from performing his official duties.

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Following the incident, the IMA on Friday issued a statement highlighting what it described as the growing political interference in the functioning of hospitals across the state. While acknowledging the role of politics and elected representatives in a democratic system, the association criticised the increasing display of political power within hospitals, saying it disrupts critical and life-saving medical services.

"The lives of patients, the safety of healthcare workers, and the lawful conduct of medical treatment and medico-legal procedures must take precedence over all other considerations. Everyone, including elected representatives, has a responsibility to respect the autonomy of hospitals and the rule of law," the IMA said.

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The association further stated that interference in medico-legal procedures is not merely an obstruction of a doctor's work but should also be viewed as an attempt to influence the justice system. "Such actions raise suspicions that there may be attempts to shield the real offenders from legal proceedings and undermine public confidence in the justice system," it said.

Noting that hospital rules and procedures apply equally to everyone, including elected representatives, the IMA cautioned that repeated incidents of this nature erode the confidence of healthcare professionals and seriously compromise a safe treatment environment for patients.

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"Political interference in hospitals and violence against healthcare workers cannot be allowed to become routine. The safety of doctors is not merely a concern for the medical community; it is an essential component of every patient's right to receive treatment in a safe, fear-free and uninterrupted environment. The government must adopt a firm and uncompromising stance to safeguard the autonomy of hospitals and uphold the rule of law," IMA Kerala State President Dr M N Menon and State Secretary Dr Roy R Chandran said in a joint statement.

The IMA also demanded that a case be registered immediately under the relevant laws and that action be taken against those responsible. It called for a transparent and time-bound investigation free from political pressure and urged the government and police to ensure adequate security for healthcare workers at Attingal Taluk Hospital and other healthcare institutions across the state.

A day after issuing the statement, the Attingal police registered a case against the accused under Sections 296(b) (obscene acts and utterances), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.