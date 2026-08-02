A Kerala-wide schedule features commemorations, cultural events, and educational programs. Notable activities include Prof. M.K. Sanu commemorations in Kochi, Onam Khadi Fairs, and various sports and art exhibitions across cities.

A Kerala-wide schedule features commemorations, cultural events, and educational programs. Notable activities include Prof. M.K. Sanu commemorations in Kochi, Onam Khadi Fairs, and various sports and art exhibitions across cities.

A Kerala-wide schedule features commemorations, cultural events, and educational programs. Notable activities include Prof. M.K. Sanu commemorations in Kochi, Onam Khadi Fairs, and various sports and art exhibitions across cities.