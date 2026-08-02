Two Tamil Nadu natives are trapped in the currents of a waterfall in Vadakkenchery, Palakkad, on Sunday.

Bhanupriya (40) and Bharath (35) are part of a group of friends who reached the spot for a leisure trip, Vadakkenchery police said. Bharath is employed at an IT park in Coimbatore, police added.

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"We assume they came with colleagues, but they are unable to provide the duo's personal details at this time. More will be ascertained once they are rescued," police said.

"The waterfall is located deep inside a forest area. Bharath is trapped about 60 feet below the waterfall and is responsive. Fire and Rescue Services personnel are trying to reach him. Bhanupriya has been spotted on the other side of the waterfall, but we are unable to determine whether she is responsive as the location is inaccessible," police said.

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Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police are at the spot, and rescue operations are underway.