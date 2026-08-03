Thiruvananthapuram: The Opposition in Kerala has alleged that Chief Minister V D Satheesan used a helicopter leased by the state government for his personal needs. The Opposition targeted the Chief Minister for flying from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi in the helicopter, which is intended for use during emergencies, last Friday. As per the Opposition, Satheesan had taken the helicopter to meet his father-in-law in Kochi.

However, close aides of the Chief Minister said he flew in the helicopter to attend scheduled official functions in Kochi and had met his father-in-law, who is admitted to a hospital in the city, during the visit.

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The chopper had taken off from Thiruvananthapuram around 9.30 am on Friday, but returned after flying for 90 minutes due to bad weather. It took off again by 12.30 pm and landed at Kochi airport in Nedumbassery by 2 pm.

The lease period of the chopper, hired by the state government for a monthly amount of ₹80 lakh, will end by the end of this month. As per the lease agreement, the helicopter can fly for up to 25 hours a month at this amount. While the same amount will have to be paid even if the chopper is not used at all, additional charges will apply for flying more than 25 hours a month.

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Recently, the State Police Chief had recommended extension of the lease to the Home Department citing its need during emergency situations. The helicopter was hired during the term of the previous LDF government for deployment during rescue missions at the time of natural disasters, urgent trips for VVIPs, medical emergencies and similar requirements.

Meanwhile, the MLA from Ponnani, K P Noushad Ali, has countered the Opposition’s attack against the Chief Minister for having lunch at a house in Ponnani while visiting the Malabar area to attend various functions. “Does the Opposition intend to say that the Chief Minister should starve during the monsoon?” asked Ali.

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“The Chief Minister had reached Ponnani to meet senior Congress leader C Haridas. During the visit, he went to the house of senior Muslim League leader Ahammed Bafaki Thangal, who is the neighbour and a close friend of Haridas,” said Ali.

“Was it proper to circulate visuals of Satheesan’s visit to Thangal’s house with a political motive?” he asked the Opposition.

Visuals of the Chief Minister having lunch at the house in Ponnani, while the state was reeling under monsoon fury, had gone viral on social media.