Kerala's 300-year-old performing art Ottanthullal has found a global stage, with the documentary 'Echoes of Kerala' captivating audiences at the Commonwealth Short Film Exhibition in Glasgow, Scotland.

The documentary was screened on July 26 at The Pyramid at Anderston in Glasgow as one of just 11 short films selected for the prestigious showcase. The event was jointly organised by the South Asians in Cinema Collective and Momentum Films UK, attracting filmmakers, cinephiles and cultural enthusiasts.

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Directed around the work of acclaimed Ottanthullal artiste Manaloor Gopinathan, 'Echoes of Kerala' traces his efforts to introduce the traditional solo art form to international audiences. The film also features Gopinathan's performance in Glasgow, organised as part of the cultural events leading up to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Created more than three centuries ago by celebrated Malayalam poet Kunchan Nambiar, Ottanthullal combines storytelling, music, dance and satire, and was conceived to make classical art accessible to ordinary people. The documentary explores the art form's cultural legacy while highlighting its relevance beyond Kerala.

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Produced by Ranjith Sankaranarayanan, editor of South Asian Network TV, the documentary aims to take Kerala's traditional art forms to a wider global audience.

"It is an immense privilege to preserve, promote and represent Kerala's ancient art forms on international platforms," Sankaranarayanan said. "Two years ago, we had the opportunity to present Ottanthullal at the World Alliance of Arts in Greece. With 'Echoes of Kerala', our mission remains to share the rich heritage, unique artistic expression and powerful social commentary of this art form with audiences across the world."

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The screening marks another milestone in the journey of Ottanthullal, taking an art form rooted in Kerala's temple courtyards to an international audience in Glasgow. A special editorial feature on the Commonwealth Short Film Exhibition, spotlighting the selected filmmakers, notable productions and highlights from the event, is expected to be released next week.