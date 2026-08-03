Kerala recorded large excess rainfall in the past three days in 13 districts, recording a whopping 232% departure from the normal pattern. Heavy showers triggered flash floods and landslips across various districts on August 1 and 2 in the state, causing casualties and losses to property.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Kerala recorded 184.2 mm rainfall in 3 days. Normally, the state receives 55.4mm during this period. This is the highest measure of rainfall recorded in the state during the current monsoon season in a week. In June and July, the state had actually recorded a deficit in rainfall.

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Except for Kasaragod, all the districts recorded large excess rainfall, while Kasaragod received excess rainfall. Large excess is recorded for rainfall with a departure of 60% and above, while excess is denoted for rainfall ranging between 20%- 59% difference. Over 300% departure from the normal pattern was recorded in Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram.

The highest departure was noted in Pathanamthitta (533%) followed by Thiruvananthapuram (457%). On August 1, Pathanamthitta was badly hit by the incessant showers. Various panchayats in Ranni were completely marooned by the sudden swell of the Pampa river. Shopkeepers who had stocked up for Onam sale suffered losses to the tune of lakhs. According to the panchayat authorities, overnight showers caused intense flooding, leaving many towns inundated. Heavy flooding was also recorded in Aranmula, and the authorities had to evacuate many families to relief camps.

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Kottayam witnessed fatal landslips in which two lives were lost at Poonjar. According to the IMD, flash floods resulted from short-duration intense spells of rain. "Rain poured down for as long as 8 hours continuously in many places, leading to flash floods. It wasn't a cloud burst. A combination of factors caused the intense showers. Instead of extending across 24 hours, the spell got heavier in 8 hours," said Neetha K Gopal, IMD Director, Thiruvananthapuram.

While IMD expected the rainfall to intensify in the first week of August, the scale of showers was unpredictable. On July 31, till 10.30pm, an Orange alert was issued for many districts, and later it was changed to a Red alert as rain gathered strength. Ranni residents said they kept a watch on the water level in the Pampa river; however, the river breached the banks within an hour, and the water gushed into shops and houses.