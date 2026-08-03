Key events in Kerala today: Poetry meet, student award ceremony, khadi silk fair on Aug 3
Various dignitaries, including ministers and MPs, will attend events across Kerala, covering inaugurations, celebrations, seminars, and cultural activities on different dates and times.
Various dignitaries, including ministers and MPs, will attend events across Kerala, covering inaugurations, celebrations, seminars, and cultural activities on different dates and times.
Various dignitaries, including ministers and MPs, will attend events across Kerala, covering inaugurations, celebrations, seminars, and cultural activities on different dates and times.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thaikkad Bharat Bhavan: Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to attend Prem Nazir Suhrut Samiti's journalism award distribution. 5:00 PM
- Kananakkunnu Palace: Distribution of Priority Household (PHH) ration card. V.D. Satheesan (Leader of Opposition), K. Muraleedharan M.P., and representatives from the State Anti-Narcotics Authority to attend. 10:00 AM
- Panavila Hotel S.P. Grand Days: 17th CSC Day celebration. V.D. Satheesan to attend. 10:00 AM
- Sree Theatre: DayavBai Foundation inauguration. V.D. Satheesan to officiate. 6:30 PM
- Press Club: Poetry Meet and Book Discussion by Thanima Cultural Collective. 4:00 PM
- Nanthanavanam Panakkad Hall: Discussion as part of the state convention of Survey Field Staff Organisation. 12:00 PM
- Kesari Memorial Hall: Journalist K M Basheer Memorial, Minister K. Muraleedharan to attend. 4:30 PM
- Oriental Research Institute and manuscript library, Karyavattom campus: Inauguration of International seminar by Salar Mohan Kunnummel. 10:00 AM
Kochi
- Palarivattom Rajarajeshwari Hall: Honouring of Senior Citizens and Student Award Ceremony, organised by Corporation Division 33. Deputy Speaker Shanimol Usman and Mayor V.K. Minimol to attend. 4:30 PM
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Cochin Kalabhavan program against drug abuse. Inaugurated by Minister P.C. Vishnunath; Uma Thomas M.L.A. to preside. 5:30 PM
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Kozhikode
- Civil Station Gandhi Ashram Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan: Onam Khadi Silk Fair. 10:00 AM
- Art Gallery: Art Exhibition by 26 artists, organised by the Outdoor Advertisers Association. 11:00 AM
- Town Hall: State Conference of Central Govt. Pensioners Association. Inaugurated by former Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan at 3:00 PM. Seminar at 5:00 PM.
- Vedi Auditorium: Experience Sharing and Review by participants of the Jantar Mantar protest. 3:00 PM
- Idiyangara Yuva Sahithy Samajam: Monday Debate on 'Hashtag Politics'. 7:15 PM
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