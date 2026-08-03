Various dignitaries, including ministers and MPs, will attend events across Kerala, covering inaugurations, celebrations, seminars, and cultural activities on different dates and times.

Various dignitaries, including ministers and MPs, will attend events across Kerala, covering inaugurations, celebrations, seminars, and cultural activities on different dates and times.

Various dignitaries, including ministers and MPs, will attend events across Kerala, covering inaugurations, celebrations, seminars, and cultural activities on different dates and times.