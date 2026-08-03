Kochi: Kadavanthra police in Kochi have launched an investigation after an unidentified man allegedly broke into an apartment occupied by five working women in the early hours of Monday and attempted to molest one of the residents before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred at around 4.15 am on August 3 at an apartment located near Ernakulam KSRTC bus station. The police said they have received a complaint from the victim and have begun preliminary inquiries, including plans to examine CCTV footage from the area.

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According to the complaint submitted to the Kadavanthra police, the intruder entered the flat while the residents were asleep. The victim alleged that she woke up to find the stranger on top of her, attempting to molest her.

In her written complaint, she stated, “Around 4.15 am on Monday, a stranger tried to break into our apartment. He was on top of me trying to molest me, and I screamed, at which he ran from my room and ran through the open balcony door. The balcony door and our main door were unlocked and left open.”

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Following the intruder’s escape, the occupants inspected the room and found bloodstains on the bedroom floor and the cupboard doors left wide open. However, a purse kept on a table had not been touched, leading the victim to believe that the man's intention was sexual assault rather than theft, as there were no apparent signs of burglary inside the apartment.

“His intention, I strongly believe, was to molest me, because there are no signs of burglary anywhere in the apartment,” the woman said in the complaint.

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The residents collected the bloodstains found on the bedroom floor and handed them over to the police as potential forensic evidence that could help identify the suspect.

Kadavanthra police said the investigation is in its preliminary stage.

“We are trying to get a full statement from the complainant so that we can register a case. We will have to look into the CCTV visuals in the area,” the officer said.