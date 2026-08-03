Mukkam: A bride and the groom were taken to their wedding in a boat after their marriage hall was surrounded by flood waters on Sunday. The boat was arranged by social worker Shabeer Pulparambu, a member of the scuba team of ‘Ente Mukkam’, a voluntary service organisation.

NC Auditorium, where the wedding was scheduled, was surrounded by flood waters and the bride and groom were taken to an alternative venue, OSA Auditorium under Mukkam Orphanage, by Shabeer in the boat. The bride and groom travelled in Shabeer’s boat from the house of the groom at Ayipottammal in Pulparambu to a spot with motorable roads.

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All arrangements were made for the wedding of Althafussaman, son of C T Badarussaman and Nusriya of Ayipottammal in Pulparambu and P P Shamila, daughter of P P Abdussalam and Ramla of Malappuram, at NC Auditorium. However, heavy rains on Saturday flooded the area around the auditorium.

The families expected the flood waters surrounding the auditorium to recede by the morning on Sunday, the wedding day. They also brought the bride, a resident of Malappuram, to Pulparambu, on the previous day considering the flooding of the wedding hall.

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But, the roads in Pulparambu were also inundated on Sunday, forcing the bride and groom to board Shabeer’s boat to reach the alternative venue, OSA Auditorium.