A newborn baby was found dead after allegedly being flushed down a toilet by its mother at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

According to preliminary information, the woman, unmarried and believed to be around 20 years old, had been admitted to the hospital on Sunday after reporting heavy bleeding. While at the hospital, she went to a toilet near the waiting area, where she remained for nearly an hour and is suspected to have delivered the baby.

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Investigators allege that after giving birth, the woman flushed the newborn down the toilet.

The incident came to light when people noticed bloodstains on the woman's clothing. Upon being questioned, she reportedly said that she had been pregnant and that the baby had been aborted. They immediately alerted the hospital authorities, the police and the Fire and Rescue Services.

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Rescue personnel from the Chengalchoola Fire and Rescue Station reached the hospital and retrieved the baby's body after breaking open the toilet tank.

The woman remains admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment for heavy bleeding. The Thiruvananthapuram City Medical College Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the baby's cause of death and whether it was born alive. Further investigation is underway.