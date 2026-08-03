Despite bleeding from deep gashes on her head, 54-year-old Indu Damodaran from Keloth in Payyannur remained remarkably calm, driven solely by the instinct to save her sleeping family. Indu, along with her mother Shanta, 73, sister Rathi, son Hariprasad, 14, nephew Devak Prasad, 13, and five-year-old nephew Sreenand, was fast asleep when the tiled roof of their ancestral house began to give way under the relentless monsoon rain.

A narrow midnight escape in Payyannur

The property belongs to Indu's brother, Cherukkiniyan Gopi, who is currently undergoing treatment at AKG Hospital in Kannur, accompanied by his wife Seema. The six family members were asleep in two adjoining rooms. While Sreenand and Hariprasad slept on a bed, Indu was sleeping on the floor beside them. Around 3:30 AM, heavy tiles began crashing down onto the bed. Fortuitously, a saree tied across the top of the bed deflected most of the debris, but some stray tiles struck Indu directly on the head, waking her up with a sharp, blinding pain. As she cried out, she saw the wooden rafters above beginning to snap. Pushing her pain aside, Indu instantly woke everyone in the house. As she struggled to open the main door, more tiles rained down on her, but she managed to get everyone out. Seconds after they scrambled into the yard, the entire roof came crashing down behind them. Although she sustained deep cuts on her scalp and near her ear, Indu was simply relieved that her family emerged unscathed.

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Daring rescue of a seven-year-old in Pazhayangadi

In a similar rain-induced disaster near Madayi Kolavayal road in Pazhayangadi, the ancestral home of Mottangga Biju collapsed during the heavy downpour. Biju's seven-year-old son, Parthiv, who was sleeping in his room, was trapped under the debris and sustained injuries. Local residents launched a swift and daring rescue operation to pull the young boy out of the rubble. Although three other family members were inside the house at the time, they miraculously escaped unhurt. The family has since been relocated to a relative's house.

Sreekandapuram isolated as floods submerge town

Unprecedented rainfall and flash floods have completely cut off Sreekandapuram, submerging more than 100 shops in the main market town. Deep floodwaters entered local mosques, the Sama Bazaar, and the bus stand area, causing financial losses worth lakhs of rupees to local merchants. All business establishments situated between Sreekandapuram Central Junction and the bus stand were flooded.

1. The collapsed ancestral home of Mottangga Biju. 2. The room where Parthiv, who was injured in the accident, was sleeping.

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Transport services collapsed as key roads, including the Sreekandapuram-Payyavur route, were inundated near the Juma Masjid area, forcing buses to suspend services. Flooding on the state highway near Thumbeni brought traffic on the Sreekandapuram-Irikkur route to a complete standstill. The overflowing Chengalayi River submerged the local fields, cutting off the Chengalayi-Koyyam road. Authorities have relocated affected residents of Mukkadam Thuruthu to safety, with 46 people currently staying at a relief camp set up at Chengalayi MLP School.

A massive uprooted tree washed down by raging floodwaters remains wedged against the submerged Payyavur Vannaikkadavu bridge

Water levels rose almost to the height of the under-construction Adooradavu bridge, inundating agricultural fields across Kottoor, Adoor, Perunthileri, and Kanjileri. The overflowing Kanjileri River forced several families to evacuate, while houses in Madambam and Thumbeni also reported severe flooding. Streams and rivers in Payyavur and Eruveshi panchayats are flowing well above the danger mark, with border villages facing an active landslide threat.

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A sleepless night along the Kuppam River

Residents living near the Kuppam River endured a sleepless night as water levels surged suddenly. Around midnight, floodwaters rushed into 12 houses and eight shops in Kuppam Kadavu, damaging stocks of cement and grocery items. Local volunteers and emergency White Guard rescue teams worked alongside residents through the night, moving household goods and valuable shop stock to safer locations. The high-stakes rescue operation concluded at 4:00 AM, and the water level began slowly receding by the evening.

An aerial view of the landslide site near St Augustine's Church in Rajagiri. Over 20 acres of farmland were washed away by the landslide, which also struck Josegiri S-valavu and Maruthumthattu, causing the Tejaswini River to swell. Footbridges at Meenthulli North, Koluvalli, and Cherupuzha were swept away, and the Rajagiri-Josegiri road was completely destroyed, forcing the evacuation of numerous families. Photo: Sunny Pathiyil

Flood threat looms over Parassinikkadavu

Low-lying areas along the riverbanks in Parassinikkadavu remain on high alert. Floodwaters reached the steps of the famous Parassinikkadavu Muthappan Temple before slowly receding towards the evening. Due to the high risk posed by uprooted trees and large debris drifting downstream, the Kerala State Water Transport Department suspended all boat services between Parassinikkadavu and Valapattanam. Flooding was also reported in Kolthuruthi, Kodallur, and Kanicheri, prompting visits by Anthoor Municipality Chairperson V Sathyadevi and local health department officials to coordinate relief measures.