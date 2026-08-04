Kozhikode: Police have arrested the last remaining accused in the case involving an attack on a police team with an explosive device at Mavoor last month.

The accused, Harshad K P ( Sabu, 29), a native of Poovattuparamba, was apprehended from a hideout at Nadavayal in Wayanad.

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The incident occurred on July 11 when a police team arrived at an apartment complex at Kodassery Thazham in Peruvayal to arrest suspects in connection with the abduction of a businessman from Palakkad. The accused allegedly hurled an explosive device at the police personnel, leaving them seriously injured, before fleeing the scene.

Harshad had reportedly been moving between places outside the state after the incident. Police had kept his house and surrounding areas under surveillance. He recently returned to his native place but allegedly escaped after spotting police personnel.

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During the investigation, the Mavoor police received a tip-off that Harshad was staying at Coffee Vintage Heritage Home in Nadavayal. A police team reached the location and chased down the accused after he allegedly attempted to flee on seeing the officers.

Four persons are accused in the case. Two, including Aadu Shameer, are currently in judicial custody at the Palakkad district jail, while the other two are lodged at the Kozhikode district jail.

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Police said Harshad is involved in several criminal cases and is included in the rowdy list of the Medical College police station.

The accused was arrested by a team led by Mavoor police inspector Mohammed Shafeeq.