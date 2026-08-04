Palakkad: Kerala Transport Minister CP John has sparked controversy with remarks suggesting that many women crowd into KSRTC's Priyadarshini buses to avoid paying fares while opting to send their children to private schools instead of government institutions.

Speaking at the state conference of the Kerala Bus Transport Association in Palakkad, the minister said the public's choices in education, healthcare and transport reflected what he described as a "contradictory lifestyle".

ADVERTISEMENT

'Contradictory lifestyle'

John said he found it puzzling that families who preferred subsidised public transport often chose private schools over government schools.

"Acting is no small feat. The rich pretend to be poor, and the poor pretend to be rich," he said. "What surprises me is how women who apparently cannot afford bus fares send their children to private schools while classrooms in government schools remain empty."

ADVERTISEMENT

He further remarked that when serious illnesses arise, many of the same families seek treatment at government hospitals because they cannot afford private healthcare.

"When illness strikes, they bring their parents to government hospitals and end up lying on the verandas because they are afraid of the bills at private hospitals," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Women do not have money in hand'

Addressing private bus operators, John said the growing preference for KSRTC's subsidised services was driven by economic hardship rather than loyalty to the state-run transport corporation.

"When Priyadarshini buses arrive, and people rush to board them, ignoring private buses, it is not because they dislike you or have affection for anyone else. It is because the homemakers in our state do not have money in their hands," he said.

The minister's remarks have since drawn criticism on social media, with many questioning his comments on women, public transport and the choices made by families amid rising living costs.