Kochi: Kuruppampady Police on Tuesday registered an FIR in the alleged ragging of a Plus One student at a higher secondary school in Keezhillam after an investigation revealed that one of the accused students was above 18 years of age.

The police said the case has been registered under charges of assault and unlawful assembly. They added that provisions of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act would be invoked after receiving a report from the school confirming that the incident constituted ragging.

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The case pertains to the alleged assault of Deon Jojo, a 16-year-old Plus One student of St. Thomas HSS, Keezhillam, by a group of his senior students, inside the school on Thursday afternoon.

According to the family, the boy was targeted because of his muscular physique and because he refused to comply with commands allegedly issued by senior students as part of ragging. The complainant alleged that the seniors allegedly attacked him inside the school’s restroom during the lunch break after he resisted ragging.

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The student alleged that he was repeatedly punched and kicked on his head, back, lower abdomen and thighs. He also accused the seniors of forcing him to strip and assaulting his private parts.

The alleged ragging remained unknown to the family until the traumatised teenager began screaming in his sleep. His parents initially believed he was suffering from nightmares. The boy later confided in them after they, along with his friends, repeatedly reassured him and encouraged him to speak about what had happened.

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Initially, police did not register an FIR as all the accused were believed to be juveniles. Instead, a Social Background Report (SBR) was prepared and submitted before the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board.

However, during the investigation, police found that one of the accused had already turned 18, making him liable to be proceeded against as an adult. This prompted the registration of the FIR on Tuesday.