Kochi: A major maritime mishap was averted in Kochi on Tuesday evening after a Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry carrying around 50 passengers suffered a complete engine failure midway through its voyage and drifted into the busy shipping channel towards open sea before being rescued by the Fisheries Marine Enforcement wing.

The Kochi Corporation-owned and Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC)-run vessel was operating its routine service from Fort Kochi to Vypeen when it developed a sudden technical snag at around 6 pm, leaving it without propulsion or steering.

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The ferry, which was carrying around 50 passengers, including young children, along with nine cars, a minibus and nearly 50 motorcycles, began drifting through the shipping channel in strong currents after the engines failed.

Sources said that the powerless vessel drifted nearly 300 metres from its course and entered the active sea-bound shipping channel near the harbour estuary, a high-risk stretch frequently used by large commercial ships and container vessels entering and leaving the Cochin Port.

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With the ferry continuing to drift towards the open sea, a patrol team of the Vypeen Fisheries Marine Enforcement wing launched an emergency rescue operation. The patrol boat intercepted the drifting ferry, secured it using tow lines and safely towed it back to the coast.

All passengers and vehicles on board were brought ashore safely and no injuries were reported in the incident.

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The rescue operation was carried out by Sub-Inspector Shiju, Civil Police Officer Vishnu CK, Boat Serang Ajayan, driver Shaji and Sea Rescue Guards Shellan, Udayan, Vinu and Gipson.

The Fort Kochi-Vypeen Ro-Ro service is among Kerala’s busiest ferry routes, transporting thousands of commuters and vehicles every day across the Kochi backwaters. The incident has once again raised concerns over the maintenance of Ro-Ro vessels operating on the route and the adequacy of emergency response mechanisms. Earlier too similar incidents of Ro-Ro vessels drifting dead due to engine failures or losing control.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the engine failure.