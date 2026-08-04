Thrissur: The 141-day-long strike by nurses at Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur was called off on Tuesday after the hospital management and the United Nurses Association (UNA) reached a settlement over the nurses' key demands.

The nurses had been on strike demanding a wage hike and improvements in service conditions. While disputes at other private hospitals in Kerala had already been resolved, talks at Jubilee Mission had remained inconclusive until now.

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The breakthrough came during discussions attended by Thrissur Archdiocese Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, representing the hospital management, Thrissur Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajesh, UNA president Jasmin Shah and other representatives.

As part of the agreement, the hospital management agreed to reinstate all nurses by August 30 and renew their employment contracts. A decision on interim wage relief will be taken following discussions led by the Labour Officer, with both sides expected to reach a consensus within the coming week.

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Following the settlement, the nurses dismantled the protest tent that had been set up in front of the hospital's emergency department. The hospital will begin issuing orders from Wednesday allowing the nurses to resume duty.