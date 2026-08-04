Pathanamthitta: Kerala's celebrated "coastal army" is back in action. Reprising the heroic role they played during the devastating 2018 floods, fishermen from Kollam have reached flood-ravaged Pathanamthitta to spearhead rescue operations as rising rivers and widespread inundation continue to threaten lives across the district.

A contingent of 40 fishermen with 10 specialised fishing boats left Kollam early Monday and has been deployed in flood-hit areas, including Ranni, Aranmula and Thiruvalla. More boats from Kayamkulam and neighbouring coastal regions are expected to join the rescue mission shortly.

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The deployment comes despite the fact that the 52-day annual trawling ban ended only on July 31, marking the beginning of the most profitable fishing season. Putting lives ahead of livelihoods, the fishermen chose to leave the sea behind and head to the flood zone.

According to officials, 10 boats carrying 40 fishermen were sent from Vadi in Kollam district, while three more boats with 15 fishermen were dispatched from Alappad. Three boats had already been sent to Pathanamthitta the previous day. Another seven boats remain on standby under the leadership of local Araya Karayogams and can be deployed if required.

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Pathanamthitta district's in-charge minister PC Vishnunadh had requested Fisheries Minister Bindu Krishna in the early hours of Monday to send additional rescue boats and personnel. Preparations began around 3 am, with the Transport Department arranging lorries and cranes to transport the boats. The first convoy left Kollam at around 8 am, and after reaching Ranni, the boats were deployed to locations identified by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).

Dam shutters opened, flood threat intensifies

The rescue operation comes as flood conditions worsen following the opening of the Muzhiyar Dam shutters, raising fears of further flooding along the Pamba river, particularly in Ranni and downstream low-lying areas.

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Strong winds and heavy rain have also uprooted trees along the Sabarimala Swami Ayyappan Road, disrupting movement.

Minister PC Vishnunadh said the state's rescue response has been strengthened with joint teams comprising the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, and the fishermen already operating across vulnerable areas. He urged people living in flood-prone regions to follow official safety instructions and cooperate with rescue teams.

Evacuation appeal in Aranmula

As water levels continue to rise, Aranmula MLA Abin Varkey issued an urgent appeal to residents, warning that the opening of the Muzhiyar Dam gates would have the greatest impact on Aranmula, where extensive flooding has already been reported.

He urged families not to remain on the upper floors of their homes believing they would be safe, and instead shift immediately to government relief camps in vulnerable areas, warning that large volumes of water are expected to move downstream.

Kollam's fishermen earned widespread recognition during the 2018 Kerala floods, when they rescued thousands of stranded people across the state. Their return to Pathanamthitta once again highlights the crucial role the fishing community continues to play in Kerala's disaster response.