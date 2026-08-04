Kudallur: Even as large quantities of sand have been dredged from the Bharathapuzha at Koottakkadavu near Kudallur, residents fear that the failure to restore the river's natural flow by clearing sandbars and dense vegetation from the riverbed could recreate the devastation caused by the floods of 2018 and 2019.

It was during the tenure of the previous government that a contract was awarded to remove sandbars that had accumulated in the Bharathapuzha between Pattithara and Koottakkadavu to improve the river's flow.However, residents grew alarmed as most of the mining came to be concentrated within the Koottakkadavu regulator project area.Following complaints from local residents, Thrithala MLA V T Balram intervened to halt sand mining in the vicinity of the regulator project.

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Sand dredged from the river has been heaped along the Kumbidi–Thrithala Road for sale, with each unit priced at around ₹9,000. Locals, however, allege that the extraction is being carried out in an unscientific manner and claim there is little official supervision to ensure that the prescribed depth and quantity of sand are maintained.

Several organisations involved in river conservation in the region too have voiced concern over the ongoing mining operations here.

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Sand is also being extracted using pump sets near the Koottakkadavu pump house, where large mounds have been piled up. Residents and farmers also fear that the operation could threaten the structural stability of the pump house.

Residents are now preparing to submit complaints to the Chief Minister and other authorities, demanding that sand mining be carried out strictly in accordance with established norms and regulations and that an effective monitoring mechanism be put in place.