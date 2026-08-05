Thiruvananthapuram: With heavy rain continuing across Kerala, district administrations have declared a holiday for educational institutions in several taluks on Thursday.

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, from anganwadis to professional colleges, in Kottayam taluk, Thiruvalla taluk in Pathanamthitta district, and Kuttanad, Chengannur and Karthikappally taluks in Alappuzha district.

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In addition, schools functioning as relief camps in the remaining taluks of Kottayam district, as well as those in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, will also remain closed on Thursday. In Wayanad, relief camps are operating at Pulinjal Government High School, Makkiyad Holy Face School, and Kaithakolli Government LP School.

The respective district collectors said the holiday will also apply to any other schools currently operating as relief camps.

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Meanwhile, the decision on declaring a holiday in Mavelikkara, Cherthala and Ambalappuzha taluks will be taken by the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) after assessing the local situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Thursday. A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.